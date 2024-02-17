Oregon teen arrested on Interstate 5 after Shasta sheriffs seize 2.2 pounds of fentanyl

Shasta County Sheriff’s deputies said they arrested a Portland, Oregon teenager on Thursday evening after finding 2.2 pounds of fentanyl hidden inside a vehicle.

The vehicle had been going northbound on Interstate 5 when deputies made a traffic stop for a vehicle code violation and searched the vehicle at about 10 p.m., according to sheriff's office spokesman Tim Mapes.Three people were in the car — 18-year-old passenger Erlin Acosta and two unnamed juveniles, one of whom was the driver, Mapes said. During the search, law enforcement officials said they also found what was later confirmed to be fentanyl.

Deputies arrested Acosta on child endangerment and suspicion he possessed and transported an illegal drug with the intention to sell it, Mapes said.

Acosta was booked into the Shasta County Jail on Friday and his bail was set at $50,000 dollars, Mapes said.

The juveniles were placed in temporary protective custody due to their age and later reunited withtheir parents or guardians.

Thursday's incident marks Shasta County law enforcement's second fentanyl-related arrest of a teen along Interstate 5 in recent weeks.

On Jan. 13, law enforcement stopped 18-year-old Osny Galeas of Oakland when he drove past a California Department of Transportation snow chain inspection station north of Redding. Deputies reported they found more than 4.5 pounds of fentanyl in the vehicle Galeas was driving, according to Mapes.

