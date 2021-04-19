Oregon town on Idaho border experiencing fairly predictable marijuana sales boom

Peter Weber
·2 min read

When Oregon legalized recreational marijuana in 2015, much of conservative Eastern Oregon did not join the green rush. Ontario, a town of about 11,000 people on the Idaho border, voted against allowing pot sales in 2016 — and then the smaller town of Huntington, 30 miles northwest of Ontario and 30 minutes farther from Boise, allowed dispensaries to open and was flooded with cash from Idaho weed tourists, Politico reports. "Huntington was soon receiving $100,000 in tax revenue from a single marijuana shop — half the 400-person city's annual budget." Ontario approved pot sales in 2018.

Now, Ontario — best known as the home of Ore-Ida and the birthplace of the tater tot — is a weekend destination for residents of Boise and Idaho's Treasure Valley, who congregate mostly in a shopping center with a Home Depot, Walmart, fast food restaurants, and four cannabis dispensaries, Politico's Natalie Fertig reports. City Manager Adam Brown tells Politico that Idahoans make about 1,600 "unique trips" to Ontario every day, for tax-free shopping at the big-box stores but mostly for the weed, which is totally prohibited in Idaho.

Ontario had $92 million in cannabis sales in 2020, according to Portland Business Journal, or $2,857 for every resident of Ontario's Malheur County. Multnomah County, which encompasses most of Portland, sold only $378 in weed for every resident in 2020, Politico reports. The $1.5 million in tax revenue Ontario raked in from marijuana last year was about 4 percent of the city's annual budget, and the town is expecting close to $3 million in weed taxes this year.

"Ontario is just one of dozens of border communities around the country that have been transformed into marijuana boom towns thanks to the country's patchwork quilt of cannabis laws," Politico says. "Eighteen states now embrace full legalization, and all of them but California and Alaska share a border with at least one state where cannabis is illegal." In the last five months alone, New York, Virginia, New Mexico, New Jersey, Arizona, Montana, and South Dakota have legalized marijuana, motivated in part by the weed windfalls in neighboring states, Fertig notes. "Those new laws have created more than 20 regions potentially rich with border-crossing cannabis business." Read more at Politico.

More stories from theweek.com
The new HBO show you won't be able to stop watching
Donald Trump's most dangerous political legacy
Trump's NSA general counsel Michael Ellis resigns, never having taken office

Recommended Stories

  • Italians caught by police tucking into clandestine feast featuring dozens of song birds

    They are among Europe’s most beloved, colourful little birds – and for a group of Italians sitting down to a clandestine lunch, they were the main course. Police in the north of the country are investigating a group of public officials who were allegedly caught red-handed about to tuck into dozens of illegally hunted birds, including chaffinches, goldfinches, siskins and bramblings. The officials, from the villages of Valle Trompia and Gardone Val Trompia near the city of Brescia, are being investigated for contravening wildlife protection and hunting laws. They are also accused of breaking Covid-19 lockdown regulations, which prohibit gatherings of more than a few people, when they convened for the illegal feast in a council building. The meal they were about to sit down to allegedly included some rarely-seen species such as hawfinches and red crossbills. More than 60 birds were found by Carabinieri officers – around three tiny bodies for each diner. Massimo Ottelli, the president of the local council to which the officials belong, said he was “very saddened” by the incident and ready to take disciplinary action. The National Association for the Protection of Animals said: “We are disappointed and angered – those who should be leading by example are often those who don’t care about the law.” The Anti-Hunting League called the incident “shameful” but not surprising, saying that the region around Brescia is “the worst in Italy, and one of the worst in Europe, for poaching.” Eating such small song birds may not appeal to many people but it is seen as a delicacy in some parts of Europe. Gourmets in France are notorious for their love of eating the ortolan bunting, tiny birds which are captured alive, fed grain, drowned in a vat of Armagnac and then roasted whole. Diners drape their heads with linen napkins as they crunch their way through the birds’ bones. The napkin is to preserve the aroma of the roasted birds – and, it is said, to hide the diners’ shame from the eyes of God.

  • Minnesota city spent over $9,000 to protect home of former officer who shot Daunte Wright

    The city of Champlin, Minn., has spent more than $9,000 to erect a security perimeter protecting the home of Kim Potter, the former police officer who fatally shot 20-year-old Daunte Wright. What's happening: Photos posted to Twitter show cement barricades, fencing and officers stationed outside Potter's suburban Twin Cities home. She faces manslaughter charges in Wright's death. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.City spokeswoman Ashley Wagner told Axios that the city will seek reimbursement for the $9,236 in physical security costs "should a source become available." An estimate for the police staffing costs wasn't yet available, she added.What they're saying: Wagner said the security is needed to "protect against a fire in a residential neighborhood if anyone decided to carry through on threats and also to provide officers with a protected place in case of a violent crowd," noting protests in nearby Brooklyn Center.Between the lines: Protesters have increasingly targeted homes of local politicians and law enforcement officials in the Twin Cities over the last year. An August demonstration outside the home of former Minneapolis police union head Bob Kroll's Hugo home generated headlines and backlash after a DFL activist-turned-lawmaker referenced burning down the neighborhood.Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman sold his house and moved due to security threats following protests over his handling of charges against the officers involved in George Floyd's death.On Saturday, the Santa Rosa police department reported vandalism at the former home of Barry Brodd, a former officer and use-of-force expert who testified for the defense in the Derek Chauvin trial, Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Europe's appetite for cocaine triggers brutal battle for lucrative routes through Venezuela

    The soldiers came at night on motorbikes, in armoured cars and on the flatbeds of trucks, descending on La Victoria dressed in all black to "liberate" the humid jungle border town. When they left, bodies of civilians were left strewn in the streets, in front yards and on rural scrubland - victims of a clumsy crackdown ordered by Venezuela's president Nicolas Maduro. The assault, carried out by Venezuela's shadowy special forces, was designed to halt the rise of a new Colombian militia muscling in on lucrative drug smuggling routes on Venezuelan soil. Rising demand for cocaine in Europe is fuelling conflict - and apparent state-sponsored murder - here, more than 5,500 miles away from the bars and clubs in London, Madrid and Paris. The Venezuelan military operation is its largest in decades and risks destabilising a region teeming with illegal armed groups and state security forces. It has also caught the eye of Joe Biden's administration, with US spy planes circling.

  • Pelosi says in new book that Trump's 2016 victory felt 'like a mule kicking you in the back over and over again'

    Pelosi detailed how upset she was after Hillary Clinton's 2016 loss, saying it was "scary" that Trump could have been elected in the first place.

  • New Zealand says 'uncomfortable' with expanding Five Eyes

    New Zealand said it is "uncomfortable" with expanding the role of the Five Eyes, a post-war intelligence grouping which also includes the United States, Britain, Australia and Canada, recently criticised by China. China is New Zealand's largest trading partner, and Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta said in a speech that New Zealand sought a predictable diplomatic relationship. New Zealand will find it necessary to speak out on issues where it does not agree with China, including developments in Hong Kong and the treatment of Uyghurs in Xinjiang, she said in a speech on Monday to the government-funded New Zealand China Council.

  • Maxine Waters encourages protesters to 'get more confrontational'

    California congresswoman calls for confrontation as the U.S. waits for a verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial. Former special agent with the Secret Service Evy Poumpouras weighs in.

  • Red Tide discovered on Sarasota beaches

    Warning signs have been posted along Sarasota beaches from North Jetty to Longboat Key after monitors found elevated levels of toxic algae known as Red Tide.There have been "reports of respiratory irritation" from beachgoers, per the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota.A fish kill was reported in the area, per the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.Over the past week, Karenia brevis, a naturally occurring toxic algae known as Red Tide, was detected in 54 samples in Southwest Florida, per FWC.Why it matters: Officials are studying the water in the southern part of Tampa Bay due to the 215 million gallons of polluted water discharged weeks ago into the bay from the old Piney Point phosphate plant holding ponds. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeYes, but: Experts don't believe current conditions were prompted by the Piney Point discharge, the Sarasota Herald-Tribune reports. Rather, the bloom appears to have emerged from Charlotte and Lee County starting in December, with winds from the south pushing the bloom northward to Sarasota County.What's next: USF researchers are using a computer model that forecasts the path of the wastewater discharged into Tampa Bay from Piney Point as they study how the polluted water is affecting marine ecosystems.If that water meets Red Tide, it could lead to a worse algae bloom.Flashback: The last major Red Tide outbreak lasted from October 2017 to February 2019, killing countless sea creatures — as well as dolphins, sea turtles and manatees.Reading files: The Tampa Bay Times, in a deep dive Sunday, reports that as early as 2008, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers was predicting disaster at Piney Point.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Pennsylvania Governor’s Abuse of Emergency Powers Must End

    In Pennsylvania, the business community is challenging Democratic governor Tom Wolf’s executive overreach amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Pennsylvanians’ year-long calls for lawmakers to limit Wolf’s emergency powers have resulted in a historic ballot referendum, which would amend the state’s constitution and restore checks and balances if passed. Voters will be presented with that opportunity during the May 18 primary next month. Since his initial restrictions last March, Wolf has vetoed at least twelve bills that lawmakers crafted to reopen the economy. He also enacted an uneven, opaque waiver process to determine which “life-sustaining” businesses could stay open. The Wolf administration has refused to release “exactly what criteria it was using to consider applications, or explain to applicants why waivers were granted or denied,” according to Spotlight PA. Though Wolf has postured himself as an advocate for senior citizens who were most vulnerable to COVID-19, he has hindered lawmakers’ efforts to save essential senior-housing construction projects. Indeed, last spring, Wolf’s veto of a state senate bill to reopen the construction industry — based on federal guidelines — signaled that his pandemic response would prove chaotic. Wolf eventually relented to legislative pressure, but his initial executive actions delayed the completion of crucial senior-housing projects during the crisis. Yet the construction companies, their elderly clients, and the countless others who experienced the consequences of Wolf’s business closures will likely find the ballot questions attached to the proposed constitutional amendments confusing, if not deliberately misleading. Though it was the governor who acted unilaterally while resisting legislative efforts to help businesses, the Wolf administration crafted the ballot referendum’s wording as if the opposite were true. “The language is disingenuous. It is meant for it to be defeated,” Democratic state senator Lisa Boscola told The Morning Call. “The worst thing about it is it creates fear.” The challenge for supporters is to transcend the skewed language that the Wolf administration is attempting to coerce onto the voting public. There are two separate, but related ballot questions. The first asks voters if they want to change the current law and increase the General Assembly’s power “to unilaterally terminate or extend a disaster emergency declaration.” The biased and unclear wording, in essence, asks if voters would like to remove an existing “check and balance.” The second asks voters if an emergency declaration should automatically expire after 21 days “regardless of the severity of the emergency, unless the General Assembly takes action to extend the disaster emergency . . .” There is nothing unilateral about a majority vote of the people’s elected representatives. Assessing the severity and duration of an emergency, moreover, should not be the sole power of one person. Under current state law, a governor’s emergency declaration can last up to 90 days. But now, thanks to a ruling from the state’s supreme court, a governor can perpetually renew declarations without legislative input. While Wolf has argued — with support from the court’s Democratic majority — that Pennsylvania statute allows the legislature to end an emergency declaration with a concurrent resolution, lawmakers must then present the governor with the resolution for his approval or veto. That’s the very definition of unilateral. And it hasn’t served Pennsylvanians well. “What all of this comes down to is the fact that the elected representatives are the ones who are closest to the people,” House speaker Bryan Cutler told National Review. “This simply ensures that the people have an opportunity to raise their hand and say, wait a minute, this might not be the best way for us to handle a certain situation and there may be a better way.” Cutler argues that contrary to what the Wolf administration would have voters believe, the amendments would provide future governors with latitude to address emergencies. After 21 days, however, new measures would ensure that the executive could not indefinitely extend emergency orders. Pennsylvanians would have “more of a direct say in the process,” Cutler points out, while the governor would be required to work “in a more collaborative fashion” with the General Assembly. Cutler, a Lancaster County Republican, notes the creation of Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 Vaccine Joint Task Force as an example where lawmakers and the governor’s administration have worked together in an emergency situation to efficiently deliver public services. “If you’re fan of what has been happening recently with the vaccine distribution, you would also be a fan of managing all emergencies this way, and you should vote yes on these ballot questions,” said Cutler. The task force worked with the National Guard to “improve logistics and coordination across all branches of government,” he added. Cutler recalls a different — and dysfunctional — dynamic last year, after the governor had issued COVID shutdown orders. “Unfortunately, the public was overwhelmingly shut out,” Cutler said. “When the governor closed all businesses and then had his failed business waiver program, nobody could actually call and talk to the governor’s office. Instead, the phones were all transferred to the Department of Health. So then, people called their local legislators because that’s the closest contact for them.” In Pennsylvania, before any proposed constitutional amendment can be placed on the ballot, it must be approved by the General Assembly in two consecutive legislative sessions — oftentimes an arduous process. But shortly after the state court’s ruling last July, Wolf fueled lawmakers’ momentum when he vetoed a concurrent resolution to end his shutdown orders. The House then attempted to override Wolf’s veto but fell short, prompting both chambers to advance the amendments. “As we pointed out in our amicus brief to the supreme court, it is actually easier to impeach the governor than to pass a concurrent resolution overriding the governor’s emergency powers,” observes Nathan Benefield, vice president of the Commonwealth Foundation, a Pennsylvania-based public-policy think tank. “Our hope is that in the future, the governor will have to consult with the legislature about his emergency powers and orders.” According to Benefield, the amendments “strike the right balance” because they preserve a governor’s ability to “take quick, decisive action at the outset of an emergency.” At the same time, he notes, they help to “restore checks and balances where they have gone missing.” “Wolf’s actions during COVID-19 demonstrate that emergency powers don’t need to last for a year or more,” Benefield added. The ballot questions crafted by Wolf’s secretary of state employ loaded language, suggesting that the General Assembly is the one seeking to overstep constitutional boundaries and operate unliterally. In reality, it’s Wolf who sought to centralize power with an added boost from Democratic judges on the state supreme court. “It’s a classic example of government making something much more complicated than it needs to be,” Cutler laments. “The questions could have been worded more simply to ask voters if they believe the people should have a voice in the process in terms of managing the state.” State senator Kim Ward, the GOP majority leader and the lead sponsor of the bill that placed the constitutional amendments before voters, describes the supreme court as “an extremely partisan” body that consistently does Wolf’s bidding. “They’re not going to look at the law and they’re just going to do whatever the governor wants,” she said. “The court created a constitutional crisis with this ruling, because now the governor is the only person who can end a state of emergency.” Despite the “misleading verbiage” that Wolf’s State Department inserted into the ballot language, Ward still has faith in Pennsylvania’s voters. “They are trying to scare the people into bypassing their opportunity to get back to a balance of power, which we haven’t had for well over a year now,” Ward said. “But it’s very heartening to see rallies popping up across the state from people who are engaged in this process.” Ward emphasized the importance of May’s vote. “The next time there is a crisis, if you want to make sure your mom-and-pop restaurants are represented, and not just the big chain stories, and if you want to make sure the person cutting your hair is represented, then please vote and vote yes.”

  • "Chilling": Minnesota governor denounces alleged police violence against media

    Gov. Tim Walz (D) spoke out Sunday over allegations that journalists covering unrest in the Twin Cities suburb of Brooklyn Center have endured police violence, telling CBS Minnesota: "Apologies are not enough, it just cannot happen."Why it matters: Since violations of press freedoms came to national attention last year, with reports of journalists being arrested and assaulted while covering anti-racism protests, violent encounters with law enforcement seem to have become the norm.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.@GovTimWalz This is hideous and entirely unacceptable. What are you doing to ensure accountability and make sure it doesn't happen again? https://t.co/36iSK5244D— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) April 18, 2021 Walz told CBS Minnesota, "We all need to recognize the assault on media across the world and even in our country over the last few years is chilling. ... We cannot function as a democracy if they're not there."Driving the news: Media attorney Leita Walker, representing nearly 30 news outlets and government transparency groups, sent Walz and Minnesota law enforcement leaders a letter Saturday outlining allegations of police assaulting and harassing journalists during protests over the fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright.These include allegations that two New York Times photojournalists were "harassed by officers" and the alleged violent treatment of CNN producer Carolyn Sung, who Walker said was trying to comply with a dispersal order when she was arrested by state troopers.Zoom in: Walker writes that "troopers grabbed Sung by her backpack and threw her to the ground, zip-tying her hands behind her back" while she repeatedly identified herself as a journalists, noting she had shown her credentials.After being zip-tied a trooper allegedly yelled at Sung, who is Asian American, "Do you speak English?""She was patted down and searched by a female officer who put her hands down Sung’s pants and in her bra, fingerprinted, electronically body-scanned, and ordered to strip and put on an orange uniform before attorneys working on her behalf were able to locate her and secure her release, a process that took more than two hours."Excerpt from Walker's letterFreelance photographer Joshua Rashaad McFadden, who was covering the demonstrations for the New York Times, told the outlet Sunday police used batons to bang on the windows of the car he was in last Tuesday to "force" him out, allegedly attacking him and his camera."It was definitely scary — I've never been in a situation like that with so many police officers hitting me, hitting my equipment," he said.What they're saying: Minnesota State Patrol said in a statement Saturday that, in accordance with a federal judge's temporary restraining order issued a day earlier, members of the press "are exempted from general dispersal orders.""Following feedback from media, and in light of a recent temporary restraining order ... MSP will not photograph journalists or their credentials," the statement said."In addition, MSP will no longer include messaging at the scene advising media where they can go to safely cover events. "While journalists have been detained and released during enforcement actions after providing credentials, no journalists have been arrested."Minnesota State PatrolOf note: Des Moines Register reporter Andrea Sahouri was last month acquitted of all charges by a jury following her arrest while covering a Black Lives Matter protest last summer — which observers noted had flown in the face of First Amendment protections.Journalists must be allowed to safely cover protests and civil unrest. I’ve directed our law enforcement partners to make changes that will help ensure journalists do not face barriers to doing their jobs. https://t.co/r4s2VpGp0C— Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) April 18, 2021 Go deeper: For more coverage, sign up for the Axios Twin Cities newsletter.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Alexei Navalny moved to prison hospital after huge outcry during hunger strike

    Alexei Navalny, the jailed Russian opposition leader, has been transferred to a prison hospital, Russian prison authorities said on Monday, amid growing fears for his life. Several doctors who were able to see his latest blood tests, including Mr Navalny’s personal physician, warned at the weekend that the politician was in critical condition because of “catastrophically high” potassium levels that might lead to heart failure. The doctors showed up at the prison in which Mr Navalny is being kept on Sunday but were not allowed in. Mr Navalny’s allies and family - including his mother, wife and teenage daughter - took to social media over the weekend to plead the Kremlin to let a civilian doctor examine him. Local prison authorities said in a statement on Monday that Mr Navalny’s condition was “satisfactory” and that he had been taken to a hospital ward in another prison. Mr Navalny’s family and team raised the alarm about his health last month when the Kremlin’s most outspoken critic went on hunger strike to protest the prison administration’s refusal to let him see a civilian doctor following pains in his back and legs.

  • Sinn Fein leader apologises for the death of Lord Mountbatten following Prince Philip's funeral

    The leader of Sinn Fein has said she is sorry for the murder of the Lord Mountbatten by the IRA following the funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh. Mary Lou McDonald, the President of the republican party, said the death of the Duke’s uncle in 1979 was “heartbreaking” and that it was her responsibility to “lead from the front.” Her comments represent a significant shift from her predecessor Gerry Adams, who has refused to apologise for his previous claims that Lord Mountbatten “knew the danger” and could not “have objected to dying in what was clearly a war situation.” Lord Mountbatten was assassinated in August 1979 while holidaying at his summer home Classiebawn Castle. His boat was blown up by the IRA using a bomb that had been placed on the vessel. The explosion also killed his 14-year-old grandson Nicholas Knatchbull, Lady Brabourne, the boy's grandmother, and 14-year-old Paul Maxwell a local boat boy.

  • Analysis: Beijing huddles with friends, seeks to fracture U.S.-led 'clique'

    China is shoring up ties with autocratic partners like Russia and Iran, as well as economically dependent regional countries, while using sanctions and threats to try to fracture the alliances the United States is building against it. Worryingly for Beijing, diplomats and analysts say, the Biden administration has got other democracies to toughen up to a rising, more globally assertive China on human rights and regional security issues like the disputed South China Sea. "China has always resolutely opposed the U.S. side engaging in bloc politics along ideological lines, and ganging up to form anti-China cliques," the Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement to Reuters.

  • Raptors' Fred VanVleet laments NBA's business side amid 'un-pure year of basketball'

    It's been a frustrating NBA season for the Raptors on a myriad of levels, and star guard Fred VanVleet had some things to get off his chest.

  • Feds may issue first water-shortage declaration in U.S. West

    The man-made lakes that store water supplying millions of people in the U.S. West and Mexico are projected to shrink to historic lows in the coming months, dropping to levels that could trigger the federal government's first-ever official shortage declaration and prompt cuts in Arizona and Nevada.

  • GOP sheds college-educated voters

    The data suggest that what we are seeing might be more than just a sudden Democratic edge in party affiliation.

  • Black soldier mistreatment common even before Virginia case

    Lt. Caron Nazario had been pulled over in rural Virginia by the two officers, who repeatedly demanded that he step out of the vehicle. Nazario said he was afraid to get out, to which Gutierrez replied: “You should be.” Within minutes, Nazario was pepper-sprayed, struck in the knees to force him to the ground and handcuffed.

  • Sweden tolls a bell for its Knight and Pacific tribe dances for its deity: how the world marked Prince Philip's funeral

    Flags fell to half mast around the world on Saturday as people paid their respects to the Duke of Edinburgh and countries across the Commonwealth marked national days of mourning. Unable to attend the funeral due to coronavirus restrictions, royals and heads of state paid tribute to the Duke through statements and observing local customs. Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf, a distant relative of the Queen, and Queen Sonja sent wreaths to the Royal Family and released a number of photographs of the Duke from state visits to Sweden in 1956 and 1983. The Duke was made a Knight of the Order of the Seraphim by King Gustaf VI Adolf on 23 June 1954. For an hour at noon, a single bell tolled at Riddarholmen Church in Stockholm, the resting place of most Swedish monarchs, with the Duke’s photo and Royal Order of the Seraphim shield displayed inside.

  • Vandals splattered blood and left a severed pig's head outside the former home of an expert who testified for Derek Chauvin's defense

    Former Santa Rosa police officer Barry Brodd testified that Derek Chauvin's actions in George Floyd's fatal arrest were "objectively reasonable."

  • Protests erupt after police killing of San Francisco man

    The family of Roger Allen, 44, who was killed by Daly City, CA police on April 7, gathered with dozens of community supporters on Wednesday to call for transparency in the case of Allen’s death, reported the San Francisco Examiner. Allen died in a San Francisco hospital after a police officer reportedly shot him the chest, just a few days before the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright by a police officer on April 11 in neighboring Brooklyn Center, MN. “My family wants the truth and we want justice,” said Talika Fletcher, Allen’s sister.

  • Jake Paul vs. Conor McGregor? YouTube star says it’s ‘more realistic’ after knockout of Ben Askren

    Jake Paul doesn't know what's next, but he thinks he's inching closer to fighting "The Notorious."