Oregon voting guide: What to know before key 2024 deadlines

Oregonians will vote in the next statewide election on May 21, choosing candidates in the primary election and narrowing who they will vote for in the November general election.

Candidates had to register as a Democrat or Republican by September to run for office in the primary.

Oregon votes by mail. A voters' pamphlet translated into several languages will be available on the Secretary of State's website and state voters' pamphlets will be mailed by May 1.

Voters' pamphlets will be mailed Oct. 16 for the Nov. 5, federal and state general elections.

What to know now:

How to register to vote in Oregon

To register to vote in Oregon, you must be a resident of the state, a U.S. citizen and at least 16 years old. (If you are not yet 18, you will not receive a ballot until an election occurs on or after your 18th birthday.)

The deadline to register for the primary is April 30. Registration cards for new voters or those changing party affiliation must be postmarked or submitted online by 11:59 p.m. April 30.

The deadline to register for Nov. general election is Oct. 15.

To register or for more information, visit sos.oregon.gov or call 503-986-1518. Voters can check their registration status at any time at My Vote Now​.

Where to find out more about your ballot

In addition to the voter's pamphlet, find a full list of items on your ballot on your county's elections website.

When will I get my ballot?

Ballots for the primary election are mailed to all registered voters living in Oregon starting on May 1.

The state will begin mailing ballots on April 22 to Oregon voters whose mailing address is out of state but who aren't overseas or military voters.

Voters who will be away during an election can vote in person via their county clerk's office or by mail starting on April 8.

Ballots for the Nov. 5 general election will be mailed beginning Oct. 16. Absentee voters will be able to request a ballot from the county clerk beginning Sept. 23. Ballots will be mailed to out-of-state, non-military or overseas voters beginning Oct. 7.

Ballot drop boxes at 555 Court St. NE in Salem ahead of the Nov. 6 election.

Where do I return my ballot?

Ballots in Oregon must be postmarked by election day. Ballots deposited in an official drop box must be received by 8 p.m. on election day. County clerk's offices also should be open starting at 7 a.m. and closing at 8 p.m. on election day.

Check the Secretary of State's Drop Box Locator to find the nearest official drop box. The locator is available 20 days before an election.

Can I track my ballot?

​​​​​​​Oregon voters can track their ballot through the My Vote Now website in addition to their registration status. For any problems with your ballot, reach out to your county election office.

