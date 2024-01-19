Oregon winter storm: Power outages an ongoing struggle for residents, utilities

Crews work to restore power to the community of Creswell Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024 as the power outage in the area continues.

At least 70,000 customers across Oregon were still without power Friday morning, including more than 11,000 in Lane County, as utilities statewide continued their scramble to repair damage done from freezing rain and winter weather other past week.

The Eugene Water and Electric Board was reporting 7,616 customers without power as of noon, with the Lane Electric Cooperative reporting more than 3,200 and Pacific Power reporting another 419.

Work crews had made significant progress throughout the week — EWEB reported a peak of more than 24,000 customers without power on Wednesday morning — but utility managers said there was still plenty of work to be done.

"A large majority of customers are likely to see their power restored far sooner than one week, but some customers may still be without power for up to a week," EWEB said in a news release. "A small number of customers in areas with difficult repairs and severe damage, such as more remote areas upriver, should prepare for more than a week before EWEB can restore power."

Utility crews work to reset poles and string power lines along Main Street near Bob Straub Parkway as winter storm recovery gets underway Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024, in Springfield, Ore.

Managers with the Springfield Utility Board said about 3,500 customers were still without power as of Friday morning, although Sanjeev King, the director of Electrical Engineering & Operations, said the hope was to have most high-level infrastructure back online by the end of the day.

Pacific Power had restored power to most of its customers in Lebanon, Sweet Home, Goshen, Cottage Grove and Creswell, although the utility expected "some outages extending into Friday and possibly Saturday based on the extent of the damage."

