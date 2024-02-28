Oregon woman earns Guinness World Record title for largest tongue circumference

The only woman who can rightfully boast about having the largest tongue circumference in the world is Jenny DuVander.

Guinness World Records announced Tuesday that DuVander’s tongue circumference, which measures 5.21 inches, is record-breaking. The width of her tongue is larger than a soda can, in case you were curious.

DuVander didn’t realize there was a title for tongue circumference until she spotted the entry while reading the 2023 edition of Guinness World Records with her son. The entry was of the male record holder, according to Guinness.

DuVander was soon measuring her tongue and realized she could be a contender for the female title. Her inspiration to apply for the title was her son Evan, she said.

“(He) loves Guinness World Records and pores through the hardcover books every year,” DuVander told Guinness. "My record is definitely inspired by his love of facts and human abilities

The best part about having the largest tongue circumference, though, is earning a Guinness World Record title, she said.

Here’s what we know.

How was the Guinness World Record holder’s tongue measured?

DuVander knew she had a large tongue, but didn’t realize it was “record-breaking.” until she had it measured.

DuVander’s dentist, who measured her tongue in May, used dental floss to take the circumference of her tongue. They wrapped the dental floss around her tongue, measuring the length of the floss.

She “flexed” her tongue to get the measurement, telling Guinness: “If my tongue was always that large, I don’t think I’d be able to talk.”

Has the Guinness World Record holder’s tongue always been that large?

DuVander tells Guinness that she has been able to flex her tongue as long as she can remember, but didn’t discover it was a talent unique to her until she was a teenager.

The party trick never fails to surprise people, she says, adding that conversations surrounding her tongue only come up when people are comparing tongue tricks like the curl, flip, clover and bowl.

DuVander can do a tongue curl and bowl, but not the clover.

“People might think I’m turning it sideways until they realize it’s that big all around,” DuVander told Guinness.

Benefits of a thick tongue

DuVander said her strong tongue comes in handy when playing the flute, which she plays recreationally.

“When you articulate a note on a flute, they actually call it tonguing," she said.

Some of the tongue tricks she learned may have been passed on to her youngest daughter since they both can use their tongues to touch their noses.

"Tongues aren’t exactly gorgeous. But they are pretty cool. They’re pure muscle and so agile," she told Guinness. "When you think about it, the tongue is the only muscle that’s free to move around like that. We use it all the time to speak and eat. It moves around all day and never gets tired."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Oregon woman's tongue declared "record-breaking" by Guinness