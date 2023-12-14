Oregon woman gets prison sentence for shooting at Nampa police during March standoff

An Ontario woman could spend up to 25 years in prison after she shot at several Nampa police officers during a March standoff.

Third District Judge Brent Whiting sentenced 34-year-old Tessa Grove to at least 12 years in prison, with another 13 years that she could spend in prison, on parole or both, according to a news release from the Canyon County Prosecutor’s Office.

Prosecutors initially charged Grove with more than a dozen felonies and several misdemeanors, which included several counts of attempted murder, assault upon certain personnel and drug trafficking, online court records showed. Following a plea agreement, Grove pleaded guilty to four counts of felony aggravated assault on certain personnel and a single count of trafficking in methamphetamine.

“We are grateful to our fearless police partners who work tirelessly to protect this county,” Canyon County Prosecutor Bryan Taylor said in the release.

During the five-hour standoff, police said Grove ran into a trailer, locked the door and refused to exit the trailer while police attempted to arrest her on outstanding warrants, according to the release. Authorities said that during the standoff — and despite numerous attempts at negotiations — Grove fired several shots at police.

Officers obtained a search warrant and used gas to force Grove out of the trailer, but prosecutors said she continued to resist and again shot at law enforcement. Grove eventually fled the trailer, and police were able to find and arrest her, the release said.

A “substantial amount” of meth and a gun were found inside the trailer, according to the release. A 35-year-old Oregon man was arrested alongside Grove on a federal warrant, the Idaho Statesman previously reported.