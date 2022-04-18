Oregon woman murdered by 'Happy Face Killer' identified in 30-year cold case

After nearly 30 years, California authorities have uncovered the identity of an Oregon woman killed by the "Happy Face Killer."

On June 3, 1993, Patricia Skiple's body was found by Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office deputies on the side of California State Route 152 in unincorporated Gilroy, about a half-hour south of San Jose. The woman was dressed in blue clothing when she was found by detectives. An autopsy report classified her death as "undermined" and the no leads on her identity led authorities to refer to her as "Blue Pacheco."

Detectives resurfaced the case a few years ago to follow up on leads. With the help of a non-profit organization DNA Doe Project, a non-profit organization that provides investigative genetic genealogy services to identify "John and Jane Does," they were able to uncover the Skiple's identity last week and confirm her killer, Keith Hunter Jesperson.

Skiple, known to her family and friends as "Patsy," was a mother and long-term resident of Colton, Oregon, according to a release from the Sheriff's office. Skiple would have been approximately 45 years old at the time she was killed.

An anonymous letter-writer claimed to have committed five murders throughout the West Coast. Detectives later identified the writer as Jesperson. Jesperson, who signed his letters with happy face symbols, became known as the "Happy Face Killer." Four of the five cases were unsolved.

Jesperson has claimed to have killed several people; eight murders of women have been confirmed, according to the sheriff's office

In 2006, Jesperson wrote a letter to the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Officeadmitting to sexually assaulting and killing an unknown female subject along a dirt turnout on Highway 152 in California.

He pleaded guilty to first-degree homicide the following year for killing the unidentified woman known as “Blue Pacheco." But Skiple's identity was still unknown at the time of conviction.

Story continues

In 2019, Sheriff’s Office Cold Case Detectives evaluated the “Blue Pacheco” case to follow up on leads, and partnered with the DNA Doe Project. On Wednesday, detectives identified “Blue Pacheco” as Skiple.

"Although this criminal case was adjudicated, detectives never gave up as they worked diligently throughout this investigation to provide closure for the family of Patricia Skiple," sheriff's office authorities said in a release.

The sheriff's office thanked DNA Doe Project, Oregon State Police Criminal Investigations Division, including Detective Jim O’Connor, and the Calgary Police Service, including Detective Ken Carriere and analyst Amy Lemieux for their help throughout this investigation.

Virginia Barreda is the breaking news and public safety reporter for the Statesman Journal. She can be reached at 503-399-6657 or at vbarreda@statesmanjournal.com. Follow her on Twitter at @vbarreda2.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Oregon woman murdered by 'Happy Face Killer' ID'd in 30-year cold case