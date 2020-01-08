Oregon woman sues Mormon church for $10 million for revealing husband's child sex abuse

SALEM, Ore. – An Oregon woman is suing the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for $9.54 million after her husband's confession to church leaders led to his arrest, conviction and imprisonment on child sexual abuse charges.

The lawsuit, which accuses local church leaders of violating confidentiality and the "priest-penitent privilege," contrasts sharply with other cases accusing the church claiming the exact opposite – failing to report abuse to authorities and treating sex abuse like a sin instead of a crime.

The lawsuit, filed in Marion County Circuit Court, involves a Turner, Oregon, man convicted of abuse after he confessed to clergy that he had repeated sexual contact with a minor.

Church officials did not respond Tuesday to requests for comment on whether the actions of local leaders were sanctioned by the church.

The man's confession was meant to be confidential, said the family's attorney Bill Brandt. He said local clergy's actions "totally violated church policy."

"It's been devastating on the family," Brandt said. "They lost a husband and a father."

The Salt Lake City-based Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has about 16.3 million members worldwide and about 153,300 members and 300 congregations, also known as wards, in Oregon. The wards are led by unpaid, laymen clergy.

Timothy Samuel Johnson and his wife Kristine Johnson were members of a ward when his wife learned he had "engaged in inappropriate conduct" with a minor known to him, according to the lawsuit.

Timothy Samuel Johnson, 47, of Turner

After learning of the sexual abuse, the couple followed church doctrine by having Johnson confess and repent of his sins before church clergy and the official church court.

The clergy portrayed that such a confession and repentance was dictated by church doctrine, and church doctrine required strict confidence of such confessions, according to the lawsuit.

Brandt also said church leaders represented "that whatever the scope of Mr. Johnson's evil transgressions, the Church and its clergy will spiritually counsel Mr. Johnson to bring peace within his life and family."

Johnson confessed to local leaders and members of the church court that he had sexually abused a minor.

But what leaders failed to advise Johnson of is that if he confessed to the abuse, they would report his actions to local law enforcement, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit filed in Oregon singled out a man who served as a counselor to Johnson's bishop, claiming the church failed to properly supervise him and train him of his obligations as a member of the clergy.

Guilty plea, 15-year sentence

Johnson, 47, was arrested in 2017 on charges of first-degree sodomy, sexual abuse and unlawful sexual penetration for sexually abusing a girl under the age of 16.

He later pleaded guilty to four counts of second-degree sexual abuse and was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Two years later, his wife filed the lawsuit against the church accusing the clergy of breach of fiduciary duty, negligence and interference with prospective economic advantage. Four of his children are also named as plaintiffs.

The exterior of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Stayton, Ore., on Jan. 7, 2020.

Church leaders' actions deprived Johnson's wife and children of his companionship, society, love and income, according to the lawsuit.

"(Clergy) knew or should have known that violating the doctrine of confidentiality under the circumstances alleged in this complaint would most certainly injure (his wife and children) financially," Brandt said.