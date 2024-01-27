Oregon wrongly mails tax forms to nearly 33,000 people

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Close to a quarter of the 1099-G tax forms for 2023, which were sent out to Oregonians this week, may have ended up in the wrong mailboxes.

The state Department of Administrative Services announced Friday, Jan. 26, that a mailing error occurred while sending the tax forms to people who received benefits from the Unemployment Insurance program in 2023. This error hit almost 33,000 of the more than 122,000 mailings.

As a result, some Oregonians have not received a tax form 1099-G at all, and others may have received an additional form not belonging to them.

Form 1099-G is issued to people to inform them of funds that they have received that they may need to report on their federal income tax return. The forms show a person’s total unemployment compensation payments for the year.

The state administrative services agency, known as DAS, was informed of the error by a mailing contractor on Wednesday, Jan. 24.

