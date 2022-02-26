Oregon's $400M package for homelessness, affordable housing includes money for Eugene, other cities

The House convenes for the second special session at the Oregon State Capitol Building in Salem, Ore. on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021.

Oregon Democrats announced a $400 million funding package Thursday aimed at addressing the state's long-standing crises in homelessness and housing affordability.

More than half the funds will go toward building and preserving affordable housing, and another large chunk will go directly to cities like Eugene to address homelessness.

“We have heard from Oregonians that they want to see action," House Democratic Leader Julie Fahey, D-Eugene, said in a statement. "This funding plan will invest in effective state, local and community-based efforts that will prioritize getting unhoused people on the path out of homelessness.”

The majority of the funds — $215 million — will be directed toward building more affordable homes, apartments and manufactured housing parks and preserving affordable housing for families currently in those units.

Subscription sale: Get 6 months of unlimited access for just $1. Subscribe today!

An additional $20 million will go to nonprofits and homeownership centers that help Oregonians navigate the process of searching for and purchasing a home, in the hopes of building wealth among working families.

But the heart of the package is $165 million for addressing homelessness, focused on giving nonprofits, local governments and existing programs additional funds to expand their services.

Of the $165 million:

$80 million will address "immediate" need, including shelter infrastructure, rapid rehousing and referral services.

$50 million will go to Project Turnkey 2.0, which repurposes mostly hotels into shelters or housing.

$25 million will be split among nine local governments (including Eugene) to be used for any number of needs in those communities to address homelessness.

The package falls in line with a pre-session request from Gov. Kate Brown for the Legislature to commit $400 million toward affordable housing.

Eugene joined other cities to ask Legislature for funding

Municipalities are facing limited resources even as they use one-time funding when it's available to provide shelter and support services for the unhoused. Of the $10.6 million Eugene has budgeted in the current fiscal year for shelter and support services, more than three-fourths of it is one-time funding, Assistant City Manager Kristie Hammitt said during a work session Wednesday.

Story continues

Hammitt said she "loses sleep" over one-time funding after Councilor Jennifer Yeh pointed out the $8.1 million in this year's budget that came largely from outside sources is "not something that our community is going to be able to come up with" every year.

As the homelessness crisis has grown, people are starting to realize local funding isn't enough to address the issue, Hammitt said.

"The problem is beyond the means of the municipalities," she said.

With that in mind, city leaders approached the state to ask for help.

Eugene initially asked for long-term funding, Hammitt said, but state officials said long-term funding needs to be part of the long session in 2023.

City officials shifted to an ask for one-time funding, she said, then learned Portland also was seeking one-time funding. At that time, she added, the state package didn't include any direct funding for local governments.

Cities across the state and the League of Oregon Cities joined forces to request $50 million for emergency unhoused response initiatives, Hammitt said.

Seeing part of that in a funding proposal is "very, very exciting news for us given the volume of one-time funds that are used to support these services and help us sustain and expand upon what we have," she said.

Councilor Greg Evans said as the problem is "getting out of hand" and cities have few solutions, local officials need more than just money and resources from the state.

"We need to have a strategic way of addressing this in a long-term format so that we can not only reduce the level of homelessness and lack of affordable shelter that we have right now," Evans said, "but that we can ultimately increase our capacity so the people who live in our community and across our state can have healthy, safe places to live and something that they can afford to pay as far as rent."

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Oregon Dems propose $400M package to address homelessness, housing