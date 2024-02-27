Oregon's 'false spring' pushed aside by winter's return for at least the next week

Oregon and most of the West is expected to be cool and wet for the next week or so.

Oregon’s notoriously beautiful false spring arrived last week, only to be unceremoniously pushed aside by the return of winter.

Temperatures jumped into the high 50s and even 60s late last week and weekend, with the type of sunshine that makes Oregonians start planning the spread of their gardens.

But as often happens this time of year, the sunshine was short-lived. Cold and wet conditions have returned, bringing chances for snow and sleet in the Willamette Valley this week and into the weekend.

“We’re going to be in this winter soggy mess through the remainder of the week,” National Weather Service meteorologist David Bishop said. “We might see a break Sunday night, but then it looks like we might be right back into another active pattern.”

For most, that means mostly cool rain with the occasional chance of light valley snow or hail. It shouldn’t get cold enough for snow to stick on roadways in any significant amount, but it could happen in bursts, Bishop said.

Snow certainly won’t be a question in the mountains. Heaps of snow are forecast for Oregon’s Cascade mountain passes, which should make for a week of challenging driving, particularly on Wednesday night and Thursday. But anyone headed into the mountains this week will want to be prepared for snow-covered roads.

Snowfall projections for Oregon's mountains.

As of late Monday, 1-2 feet of snow had already fallen at pass levels.

There is a significant upside to the system. Oregon already has the smallest amount of drought statewide since 2019, and this rain will only help. In addition, Oregon should have above-normal snowpack by the time the system has passed, which sets up well for spring and summer.

So, while the whiplash from false spring to the return of winter can be painful, it’s ultimately a good thing in the long run.

How long will cold and wet conditions stick around?

Long-term forecasts project cooler and wetter conditions to stick around the next six to 10 days. That trend wanes just a little in the eight to 14 day forecast, which still favors cooler and wetter conditions, but not quite as strongly.

How warm did it get over the weekend?

Temperatures reached 60 on Thursday and Friday in Salem, while the weekend’s sunny skies brought temperatures in the upper 50s.

Bishop said those temperatures were generally about 10 degrees warmer than historical averages for this time of year.

Portland reached 63 degrees, just short of its record of 67 degrees. No other records were threatened during the warm stretch.

“Honestly, this is just late winter and early spring in Oregon,” Bishop said. “It’s just a chaotic time of year weather-wise. For context, last year at about this time, we had high temperatures in the low 30s. So this is pretty normal for this time of year.”

Zach Urness has been an outdoors reporter in Oregon for 15 years and is host of the Explore Oregon Podcast. To support his work, subscribe to the Statesman Journal. Urness is the author of “Best Hikes with Kids: Oregon” and “Hiking Southern Oregon.” He can be reached at zurness@StatesmanJournal.com or (503) 399-6801. Find him on Twitter at @ZachsORoutdoors.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Oregon winter storm: 'False spring' pushed aside by mountain snow