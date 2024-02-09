Oregon's iconic Oneonta Gorge likely to stay closed into 2026-27 as access plan develops

This picture of Lower Oneonta Falls in the Columbia River Gorge, taken by Kyle Martz of Salem in April 2015, got 75 votes in the Statesman Journal’s Winter Waterfall photography contest.

Hikers won’t be able to return to defiled Oneonta Gorge anytime soon.

The off-trail trek, which skyrocketed to popularity on social media in the early 2010s but struggled under the weight of overcrowding, has been closed since the Eagle Creek Fire in 2017.

Forest officials say dangerous conditions brought by the fire will keep the once-popular area of the Columbia Gorge closed until at least 2026 and possibly beyond.

The U.S. Forest Service is beginning a plan that could lead to restored access the second half of this decade in the stunning but fragile slot canyon. Public outreach could begin this autumn.

“We realize that Oneonta Gorge is an important area for many visitors and that there may be frustration over a continuing closure order,” said Nathaniel Brodie, spokesman for the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area.

“The primary reason that the Gorge is still closed is public safety,” he said. “Oneonta Gorge poses a unique circumstance due to its geology, confined topography and high-visitation.”

For now, the entrance to Oneonta remains gated and the fine for trespassing is $5,000 or six months in prison.

Why is Oneonta Gorge still closed?

Oneonta Gorge, one of the most popular off-trail routes in the Columbia River Gorge, has been closed since the Eagle Creek Fire.

The route up Oneonta Creek, below vertical moss-covered walls, was less of a hike than a “creekwhack” — hiking through the water of the stream during summer.

That led to the unique experience, but it also made the area more hazardous than other locations after the fire weakened the gorge’s vegetation. Falling rocks, debris flows and massive log jams are the primary reasons the area has been kept closed.

Brodie said “wind-thrown snags continue to trigger rockslides directly into Oneonta Gorge." He also said changes to groundwater from the fire have led to “to instability within the Columbia River basalt cliffs.”

“Both rockfall and debris flows, with its tight quarters and limited egress, pose risks to visitors, especially when visitation is high.”

In addition, the gorge’s log jams, always dangerous in the past, have also significantly increased since the fire, Brodie said.

“There is a now a series of three log jams that span the entire creek, some of them 10-25 feet high and 30 feet long, and most of them above pools of deep water,” he said, noting a 2011 fatality in the gorge came after a young man slipped off a log into a deep pool, was unable to extricate himself, and drowned.

Massive amounts of dead trees have piled up in Oneonta Gorge since the 2017 Eagle Creek Fire, creating an unsafe environment and keeping the area closed to the public.

Brodie said there are roughly 40,000 fire-killed trees in the Oneonta Creek watershed, meaning major log jams are likely to be a hazard for years to come. And because the stream is critical habitat for salmon and steelhead, the logs wouldn’t be removed.

“These shifting, floating, and deathly-slippery tree trunks are rearranged and added to with every flood event. The potential for catastrophic failure of such debris dams — and subsequent debris dam outburst flooding along the length of the Oneonta drainage remains high,” Brodie said.

A plan for reopening the gorge later this decade is beginning and public outreach could begin by this autumn.

Four likely scenarios for reopening Oneonta Gorge

Officials are planning how to restore access once the gorge is deemed safe enough to reopen.

Even before it burned, overcrowding was a major problem. Large numbers of visitors damaged riparian vegetation and harassed spawning salmon and juvenile fish.

When the gorge does reopen, forest officials are considering four options for how access would be handled including:

1) Unrestricted access (similar to prior to the Eagle Creek Fire)

2) Complete closure to access

3) Seasonal public access outside of salmon and steelhead spawning

4) Open or seasonal public access with trigger points to limit use

Public outreach could begin this fall

The Forest Service has begun conducting studies on how those four scenarios would fit with the gorge’s plant species and fish. They’ll bring that information to a public outreach process that could begin this autumn.

“The goal is to utilize public outreach to determine alternatives that balance natural resource concerns and public desire for access,” Brodie said.

After public outreach, a process required by the National Environmental Policy Act would begin — balancing the environmental impact of the four alternatives — which could take another year or two to complete.

Brodie said a decision on how or whether to restore access would most likely come in 2026 or 2027.

