Oregon's Omicron-Driven COVD Surge Forcing Hospitalizations Up

PORTLAND, OR — Hospitals are struggling under the weight of the omicron-fueled COVID-19 surge whose grip on the state has not loosened. The Oregon Health Authority reported Friday that there are 811 people hospitalized. ross the state.

That's 34 more than Thursday.

OHS reports there are counties in Oregon that don't have a single intensive care unit bed available for adults.

Across Oregon, there are only 42 available ICU beds for adults available and only 222 non-ICU beds for adults available.

Governor Brown cited the stress on hospitals earlier this week when she deployed 1,200 National Guard members to 40 hospitals throughout Oregon.

Meanwhile, OHS days 8,672 new cases were reported on Thursday, bringing the total to 513,391 along with 13 new deaths, bringing thectotal to 5,883 since the pandemic began.

The state reported that the 8,682 new cases were reported in 34 of Oregon's 36 counties.

Here's the county by county breakdown:

Baker (36), Benton (196), Clackamas (806), Clatsop (40), Columbia (58), Coos (179), Crook (96), Curry (56), Deschutes (746), Douglas (79), Gilliam (1), Grant (5), Hood River (50), Jackson (424), Jefferson (99), Josephine (150), Klamath (122), Lake (10), Lane (590), Lincoln (116), Linn (246), Malheur (153), Marion (787), Morrow (38), Multnomah (1,660), Polk (202), Sherman (4), Tillamook (29), Umatilla (249), Union (42), Wallowa (3), Wasco (47), Washington (1,184) and Yamhill (169).



This article originally appeared on the Portland Patch