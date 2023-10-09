Oregon's record-breaking $5.6 billion tax rate kicker confirmed

Oregonians will receive part of a record-breaking $5.6 billion kicker state tax credit when they file their 2023 tax return, the state's Office of Economic Analysis confirmed Monday.

The kicker first estimated in May and again in August will be credited to taxpayers filing their 2023 state personal income tax in 2024.

The 2023 Oregon personal income tax return instructions will include detailed information on how to claim the credit on Form OR-40 for full-year Oregon residents, Form OR-40-P for part-year residents and Form OR-40-N for nonresidents, according to a release from the OED.

Taxpayers can claim the kicker in if they filed a 2022 tax return and had tax due before credits. Taxpayers who have not filed their 2022 tax return, must do so to claim the kicker credit when filing a 2023 tax return.

The "kicker" or state tax surplus credit is triggered when actual revenues for the state's general fund exceed the forecasted amount by more than 2%.

The state may use all or part of a person's kicker to pay any state debt they owe, including things like past tax due, child support, court fines or school loans, the OED warned.

Individuals also may donate their kicker to the Oregon State School Fund, to go toward K-12 public education. The entirety of the kicker would be donated and could not be taken back.

There are 20 other charities approved by the Charitable Checkoff Commission that allows taxpayers to donate a portion or all of their kicker.

How to calculate your kicker

Multiply your 2022 tax liability before any credits, found on line 22 on the 2022 OR-40 form, by 44.28 percent to calculate your portion of the Oregon kicker. If you claimed a credit for tax paid to another state, subtract that credit amount from your liability before calculating the credit you'll receive.

There is also a calculator available on Revenue Online which will require entering your name, Social Security Number and filing status for 2022 and 2023.

Dianne Lugo covers the Oregon Legislature and equity issues. Reach her at dlugo@statesmanjournal.com or on Twitter @DianneLugo

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Oregon tax kicker 2023: How to calculate your tax kicker