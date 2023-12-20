O'Reilly Automotive to operate across North America after Canadian purchase

Springfield-based O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. is now expanding to cover all of North America. With the purchase of Groupe Del Vasto, which operates as Vast-Auto Distribution, the auto parts distributor will enter the Canadian market.

Headquartered in Montreal, Vast-Auto was founded in 1986 by John Del Vasto. The company is a leader in the distribution and marketing of automotive parts for auto parts stores in Eastern Canada, according to an O'Reilly news release. Vast-Auto operates 23 stores across five Canadian provinces, as of Dec. 18, as well as two distribution centers and six satellite warehouses.

"Our number one priority was finding the right long-term partner to safeguard the legacy of Vast-Auto," Del Vasto said in the release. "O’Reilly has a very similar heritage to our company, and we know that our entire team will thrive under the ownership of O’Reilly far into the future we build together."

Brad Beckham, co-president of O’Reilly Auto Parts, Mauro Cifelli, president and CEO of Vast-Auto and Hugo Sanchez, vice president of O’Reilly Advertising and Marketing, tour a Vast-Auto distribution center.

O'Reilly's stock purchase is expected to be completed in January. After being finalized, the business will continue to be operated by Vast-Auto's management team led by Mauro Cifelli, president and CEO of the company.

"Partnering with the experienced O’Reilly leadership, we will continue to grow the successful and profitable organization they’ve established," O'Reilly Co-President Brad Beckham said in the release. "We cannot wait to welcome the more than 500 Vast-Auto team members to the O’Reilly family and look forward to working together as we build upon Vast-Auto’s strong and rich history in the Canadian automotive aftermarket, as our two amazing teams come together as one."

The acquisition is not O'Reilly's first international endeavor. In 2019, the company first crossed the border into Mexico with the acquisition of Mayasa Auto Parts. O'Reilly, founded in 1957, now operates 6,111 stores across 48 U.S. states, Puerto Rico and Mexico, as of Sept. 30.

