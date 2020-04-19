What Is O'Reilly Automotive's (NASDAQ:ORLY) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has bounced 42% in the last month alone, although it is still down 15% over the last quarter. But that gain wasn't enough to make shareholders whole, as the share price is still down 6.5% in the last year.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

How Does O'Reilly Automotive's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

O'Reilly Automotive's P/E of 20.67 indicates some degree of optimism towards the stock. As you can see below, O'Reilly Automotive has a higher P/E than the average company (8.8) in the specialty retail industry.

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that O'Reilly Automotive shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

It's great to see that O'Reilly Automotive grew EPS by 11% in the last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 19%. This could arguably justify a relatively high P/E ratio.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Is Debt Impacting O'Reilly Automotive's P/E?

O'Reilly Automotive has net debt worth 14% of its market capitalization. This could bring some additional risk, and reduce the number of investment options for management; worth remembering if you compare its P/E to businesses without debt.

The Bottom Line On O'Reilly Automotive's P/E Ratio

O'Reilly Automotive trades on a P/E ratio of 20.7, which is above its market average of 13.6. The company is not overly constrained by its modest debt levels, and its recent EPS growth very solid. Therefore, it's not particularly surprising that it has a above average P/E ratio. What is very clear is that the market has become significantly more optimistic about O'Reilly Automotive over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 14.6 back then to 20.7 today. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But the contrarian may see it as a missed opportunity.