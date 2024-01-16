Orem man arrested after allegedly threatening roommate, saying he set booby traps outside his room

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — An Orem man was arrested over the weekend after he allegedly set booby traps outside his roommate’s door and threatened responding police officers, approaching them with a knife.

Jacob Wilson, 24, was booked into Utah County Jail early Sunday morning on suspicion of threatening a peace officer, threats of violence and failing to disclose his identity, a probable cause affidavit shows.

‘A very big team effort’: Crews recount rescuing hundreds of drivers stranded amid winter storm

Officers responded to Wilson’s home Saturday night on the 1400 block of 720 East after his roommate escaped out the residence and called police, the court documents state.

The roommate told officers that Wilson was threatening to kill him, pouring vinegar on the floor and blowing a horn. He added that Wilson told him he’d set booby traps outside his door and inside his own room.

“This all resulted in the victim fearing for his life, he crawled outside of his window and left the house in fear,” Orem police wrote in the affidavit.

Officers knocked on the home’s front door, but no one answered. After, they knocked on a window in the front of the house through which they could see Wilson standing in his room.

When police announced their presence, Wilson responded saying “I’m going to f— you up,” the affidavit states. He walked to the door carrying a knife and pepper spray.

Officers told Wilson to drop the weapons, and he complied. He turned away and put his hands up. However, when police asked him his name, he only gave his first name, the affidavit states. Police took him to the county jail.

According to online jail records, Wilson remained in custody as of Monday night.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.