Oreo, 'Game of Thrones' merge houses for limited-edition cookie that hits shelves Monday

To paraphrase the show's iconic greeting, all men are going to die for the new “Game of Thrones”-inspired Oreo.

The new "GoT" snacks feature four embossed cookie designs, highlighting the Great Houses still battling for the Iron Throne and the enemy White Walkers beyond the wall.

Other than that, they’re the same Oreos you know; and, no, the cream isn’t red.

The edible insignias on the cookies are House Lannister, House Targaryen, House Stark and the Night King. The packaging is black and spells out "Oreo" in the show logo's font, including the three thin, vertical lines in the O's.

The Oreo "Game of Thrones" cookies are available for a limited time, starting Monday, across the country, while supplies last.

Season 8 of the hit HBO show based on George R.R. Martin's popular books premieres on April 14.

“At Oreo, we are always looking for new ways to playfully tap into emerging trends and pop culture," Oreo brand manager Kamila De Maria said in an e-mail. "'Game of Thrones' is one of the most talked about TV shows of a generation, so partnering with HBO was a great way to bring something unexpected to our classic cookie as a tribute to the show’s legacy."

Other "GoT" tie-ins include the Mountain Dew "A Can Has No Name" campaign, the Bud Light medieval-meets-fantasy Super Bowl commercial and the AT&T Iron Thrown giveaway contest.

Oreo is better known for having fun with flavors than with your DVR or shows you stream. The latest is the Dark Chocolate Oreo, which recently hit store shelves, and in September, birthday cake-flavored Oreos were available for a limited time to mark Mickey Mouse's 90th birthday.

Nabisco, which makes Oreos, is owned by Mondelez International. Other brands in the portfolio include Chips Ahoy!, Dentyne, Ritz and Toblerone.

