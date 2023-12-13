Oreo to debut 3 new flavors — including a limited-time cookie. When you can get them

Oreo is expanding its flavor options once again, giving cookie lovers another reason to fill up their pantries.

Three new flavors will hit store shelves, including a limited-time option and another choice for those with dietary restrictions. The flavors are new to the Oreo cookie universe, and they’ll be available soon.

What are the new Oreo flavors?

Oreo teased three new flavors: gluten-free golden cookies, peanut butter cakesters, and black & white cookies.

The black & white cookie is inspired by the New York City classic cookie, also known by some as half-and-half cookies or half-moon cookies. The original cookies are dipped on one half in vanilla icing, while the other is dunked in chocolate.

Oreo’s version will feature the same contrasting combination of vanilla and chocolate, but it will use a “split of chocolate and vanilla-flavored creme filling,” according to the company.

The Oreo black & white cookie is inspired by a New York City classic treat, according to the company.

The black-and-white option will only be available for a limited time, the company said.

However, joining the permanent collection of Oreo cookies is the gluten-free golden, which is a vanilla-flavored cookie made for those who have gluten allergies, according to the company.

The gluten-free golden cookie launch caused several people to flood Oreo’s Instagram comments with excitement.

The decision to expand the company’s gluten-free options was a way to “meet the growing demand” of people who have the dietary restriction, Oreo marketing director Anu Raja said in a statement.

“As a brand that champions inclusivity and playfulness, ensuring that we can meet the diverse needs of all our consumers around the world is a priority within our halls,” Raja said.

Several Instagram users commenting on the gluten-free golden cookie launch were delighted to see the addition to the brand, one person saying they loved seeing the company entering its “gluten free era.”

Another commenter excitedly called on the brand to make its cakesters, the company’s soft-baked cookie snacks, gluten-free as well.

“That was my childhood cookie!” the commenter wrote.

Though cakesters didn’t have their own gluten-free debut, they did get a nod as the launch’s third new flavor. Similarly to other cakester snacks, the peanut butter cakester will feature a “rich, peanut butter flavor creme filling,” the company said.

The Oreo peanut butter cakesters will have a peanut butter creme filling, the company said.

It will also be a permanent cakester flavor option, according to the company.

When are the flavors debuting?

All three of the new flavor options are scheduled to debut Jan. 1, 2024, according to the company’s Instagram posts.

The three new products will be available nationwide, according to the company.

