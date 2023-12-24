New Oreo flavors are coming

Brittany Caldwell
·1 min read

If you’re in the mood for a new Oreo flavor, you don’t have to wait any longer.

The company announced that three new products will hit the shelves next year.

In January 2024, the cookies will be available at stores.

Here is the breakdown:

Oreo Gluten-Free Golden

This will be the newest gluten-free recipe for the brand as a vanilla-flavored sandwich cookie with classic Oreo creme.

Oreo Peanut Butter Cakesters

Cakesters are a twist on the fan-favorite cookie, and now they will have a peanut butter creme filling. It will be sandwiched between two soft chocolate-flavored snack cakes.

Limited edition Oreo Black and White Cookies

The Black and White cookie, a New York City staple, is getting an Oreo twist. Two Golden Oreo cookies will cover a chocolate and vanilla-flavored creme filling.

