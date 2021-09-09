OREO Launches “OREO Zero” Sandwich Cookies with an Innovative Zero Sugar Recipe in China

Consumers can now enjoy their favorite Oreo with zero-sugar

SHANGHAI, September 9, 2021 /3BL Media/ - In recent years, consumers in China have paid greater attention to their sugar intake. Being keenly aware that reduced-sugar and sugar-control has become an emerging trends in the Chinese market, OREO has launched the sugar-free OREO Zero series sandwich cookies in China. The innovative sugar free recipe also retains OREO’s classic delicious taste while achieving zero sugar, giving consumers a guilty-free enjoyment. The new series offers two flavors - "OREO Zero Classics" (classic OREO flavor) and “OREO Zero Thin” (rose flavor), providing consumers diverse zero sugar flavor options.

"The consumer is the heart of our business. We commit to meeting and leading the evolving snacking demand through continuous innovation and breakthrough,” said Holly Yuan, Senior Vice President of Marketing of Mondelēz Greater China. "The launch of the OREO Zero series is an attempt of product innovation based on intensive research on consumption trends. It not only fits with the growing consumers’ demand on sugar control in their diets, but also demonstrates our efforts to explore sugar-free snacking in the biscuit category.”

As consumers are becoming more health-conscious and improving the quality of their lives, controlling sugar intake is not just a hot topic among young people, but also has gradually become a general trend of people's dietary changes. Based on the social buzz analysis on China’s major social media platforms in recent years, discussions of sugar have soared, and reduced-sugar and sugar-free diets have shown as key consumer demands. Additionally, consumers still want to enjoy delicious tastes and flavors of snacks.

Unlike the beverage category, the offerings of zero-sugar biscuit are quite limited in the Chinese food and beverage market. The OREO Zero series has maltitol in the recipe to replace traditional sugars like sucrose and glucose. From ingredients’ selection, recipe formulation to package label claiming, etc., the product strictly follows all relevant national food standards in China for solid food to be claimed 0-sugari. The newly launched OREO Zero series also adds healthy ingredients, trying to step forward on Mondelēz’s well-being strategy. With the dietary fiber ingredients specially added in the new series, 100g cookies can provide more than 33% of the dietary fiber needed by the human body every day.

Holly Yuan addded: "With the strong support of our biscuit R&D and innovations, we have developed the current recipe of OREO Zero series through numerous flavor testings and adjustments. Our aim is to help consumers realize their sugar-control need, while retaining the beloved sweet taste and familiar flavor of OREO. I also hope this innovative attempt can bring consumers fresh and surprising experience with the brand, and make it more relaxing and fun to play with OREO."

Besides, to help consumers snack mindfully, it adopted a portion-controlled package in the 320g size product in this series. Inside of the 320g product’s package, there are 11 independent small packs, each with 3 pieces of OREO Zero sandwich cookies per pack. It is not only easy to carry and share, but also can better helps consumers to manage their energy intake while enjoying the delicious snack.

The newly launched OREO Zero series comes in two flavors: the OREO classic flavor, and the brand new rose flavor OREO Zero THIN offering a floral taste with a crispy texture, bringing a more diverse and flavorful experience. This rose flavor zero sugar OREO THIN is added with real rose petal powder to offer a more delicate zero sugar experience. It is 40% thinner than that of the classic OREO with rich rose fragrance and gorgeous pink sandwich, all bringing exquisite enjoyment of taste, sight, and smell.

OREO will continue to bring surprises and wonderful experiences to Chinese consumers through innovations. The new OREO Zero series is now available in Mondelēz China E-commerce flagship stores on major e-commerce platforms in China, and is going on shelf in supermarkets and convenience stores in major cities.

