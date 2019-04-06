Oreo Is Reportedly Coming Out With A Purple "Marshmallow Moon" Flavor

From Delish

Oreo seriously doesn't sleep. In the past week they've announced they're bringing back Marshmallow Crispy Oreos, Easter Egg-shaped Oreos, and making new 'Game Of Thrones' Oreos. Now we have another limited-edition flavor to add to that list: Marshmallow Moon.

Spotted by @candyhunting on Instagram on April 4, the account says the packaging will glow in the dark and the filling will be a light purple color to mimic the moon. The cookie will have a moon and three cute lil' stars stamped on it instead of its traditional Nabisco stamp.



Another food account, @markie_devo, discovered a mockup for moon Oreo cookies back in 2018, but the packaging posted looks a bit different from @candyhunting:

Regardless, the flavor and name sounds amazing. If this new Oreo seems out of the blue to you, it's actually to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the moon landing. BTW, The very first human moon landing was the Apollo 11 mission on July 20 1969-we wouldn't be surprised if more moon and space-related food products come out as we get closer to the date. Our only question now is: When can we eat an entire sleeve of these?!

