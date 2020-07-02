Orexo launches deprexis® and vorvida® in the US and provides updated financial guidance

- FDA's "Enforcement Policy" and Orexo's strong financial position enable investments in an accelerated commercialization of its scientifically proven digital therapies

- Preliminary estimated sales potential of USD 420-650 million for the DTx portfolio five years post launch

- To enable accelerated launch of all three products investments will increase and OPEX for FY 2020 is expected to be in the range of SEK 750-800 million, from SEK 550-600 million

UPPSALA, Sweden, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Orexo AB (publ.), (STO: ORX) (OTCQX: ORXOY) announces today the US launch of the scientifically proven digital therapies deprexis® and vorvida®, for treatment of symptoms of depression and management of problematic alcohol misuse respectively. deprexis® is available to patients from July 1st and vorvida® from July 15th. The decision to accelerate the launch is based on the patient need for access to low-risk clinically-validated digital health devices during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the recent US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) "Enforcement Policy" providing a fast pathway to market for digital therapies for treatment of psychiatric disorders. As a result of the "Enforcement Policy" the development of OXD01, a digital therapy for the treatment of opioid use disorders, will be accelerated and tested in collaboration with selected customers in Q4 2020, in preparation of a broad launch in Q2, 2021, a year ahead of original plan.

The COVID-19 pandemic, with society lockdowns and social distancing is expected to lead to a significant increase in mental health issues and substance use disorders. A report published by ODMAP (Overdose Detection Mapping Application Program) indicates a double-digit percentage increase in the number of overdoses in the US related to COVID-19.[1] In addition, a recently published report by World Health Organization (WHO) suggests COVID-19 is expected to have a large negative impact on mental health, highlighting the need for countries to take necessary measures to alleviate the impact on individuals, their families and society more broadly.[2] Recognizing the need for additional treatment solutions for rising mental health conditions, the FDA has introduced an "Enforcement Policy" with the aim of increasing access to digital therapies within the area of psychiatric disorders during the COVID-19 pandemic.

With 16.6 million heavy alcohol users, 21.2 million people diagnosed with depression and 10.3 million opioid misusers,[3] before the COVID-19 pandemic, this new venture is a cornerstone of the company's strategy for future growth. The COVID-19 pandemic has created a unique need for new solutions and in response to the untold suffering, Orexo brings forward the launch of the digital therapies to help the millions of patients suffering from depression, alcohol misuse and opioid addiction. While digital therapies are still in the early stages of adoption by healthcare providers and payers, the sales potential is significant and Orexo's preliminary estimates suggest that its three digital therapies could have a combined annual sales potential of USD 420-650 million five years post launch.

To capture the patient need arising from the COVID-19 pandemic and accelerate the commercialization, Orexo will leverage the company's strong financial position to invest in the early launch of the digital therapies during 2020. The new OPEX guidance for 2020 is increased to SEK 750-800 million from SEK 550-600 million reflecting investments related to the accelerated commercialization and establishment of the DTx business. Except for depreciation, the OPEX guidance does not include capitalized investments such as the previously communicated investments related to the acquisition of the rights to deprexis® in the US and other one-time investments related to the digital therapeutics of approximately SEK 115 million. Initial revenues from digital therapeutics are expected in Q3 2020 and total net revenues in 2020 from digital therapies are dependent on the pace Orexo can secure product reimbursement.

The launch of Orexo's digital therapies will initially focus on securing access and reimbursement with a selected group of payers, leveraging Orexo's long relationship with many payers in the US. As access and reimbursement is established, Orexo will increase the sales force and direct marketing efforts to promote the products directly to relevant healthcare professionals. On July 1 Orexo initiated the launch of the product information website for deprexis®, meetdeprexis.com, to enable promotion to eligible patients, providers, and payers.