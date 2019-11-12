What Is Orexo's (STO:ORX) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

Orexo (STO:ORX) shares have had a really impressive month, gaining 33%, after some slippage. The full year gain of 12% is pretty reasonable, too.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

Check out our latest analysis for Orexo

How Does Orexo's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 10.32 that sentiment around Orexo isn't particularly high. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (21.5) for companies in the pharmaceuticals industry is higher than Orexo's P/E.

OM:ORX Price Estimation Relative to Market, November 12th 2019 More

This suggests that market participants think Orexo will underperform other companies in its industry. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Orexo's earnings made like a rocket, taking off 105% last year.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Orexo's Balance Sheet

Orexo has net cash of kr524m. This is fairly high at 22% of its market capitalization. That might mean balance sheet strength is important to the business, but should also help push the P/E a bit higher than it would otherwise be.

The Bottom Line On Orexo's P/E Ratio

Orexo's P/E is 10.3 which is below average (18.1) in the SE market. Not only should the net cash position reduce risk, but the recent growth has been impressive. The below average P/E ratio suggests that market participants don't believe the strong growth will continue. What we know for sure is that investors have become more excited about Orexo recently, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 7.8 to 10.3 over the last month. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But the contrarian may see it as a missed opportunity.