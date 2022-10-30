Orezone Gold Corporation (TSE:ORE): Are Analysts Optimistic?

Orezone Gold Corporation (TSE:ORE) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of gold properties. With the latest financial year loss of US$19m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$15m, the CA$317m market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Orezone Gold's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

According to the 3 industry analysts covering Orezone Gold, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2022, before generating positive profits of US$71m in 2023. The company is therefore projected to breakeven just over a year from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2023? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 40% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving Orezone Gold's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, keep in mind that typically a metal and mining business has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the natural resource mined and stage at which the company is operating. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Orezone Gold currently has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159%. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, and the company has considerably exceeded this. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

