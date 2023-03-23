Ike Ekweremadu: Organ-trafficking plot politician and wife guilty

1
Tom Symonds at the Old Bailey & Samantha Jagger - BBC News
·4 min read
Ike Ekweremadu
Senator Ike Ekweremadu is a prominent Nigerian politician

A senior wealthy Nigerian politician, his wife and a medical "middleman" have been found guilty of an organ-trafficking plot, after they brought a 21-year-old man to the UK from Lagos.

Senator Ike Ekweremadu, 60, his wife Beatrice, 56, and Dr Obinna Obeta, 50, were convicted of conspiring to exploit the man for his kidney, in the first such case under modern slavery laws.

The Old Bailey heard the organ was for the couple's daughter, Sonia, aged 25.

She was cleared of the same charge.

The victim, a street trader from Lagos, was brought to the UK last year to provide a kidney in an £80,000 private transplant at the Royal Free Hospital in London.

The prosecution said he was offered up to £7,000 and promised opportunities in the UK for helping, and that he only realised what was going on when he met doctors at the hospital.

It was alleged the defendants had tried to convince medics at the Royal Free by pretending he was the cousin of Sonia, who has a debilitating illness and remains on weekly dialysis, when they were not related.

While it is lawful to donate a kidney, it becomes criminal if there is a reward of money or other material advantage.

Beatrice Ekweremadu
Beatrice Ekweremadu worked in the Nigerian auditor general's office and has a PhD in accountancy

Royal Free consultant, Dr Peter Dupont, concluded the donor was unsuitable after learning he had no counselling or advice about the risks of surgery and lacked funds for the lifelong care he would need.

The court heard the Ekweremadus then transferred their interest to Turkey and set about finding another donor.

An investigation was launched after the young man ran away from London and slept rough for days before walking into a police station in Staines, in Surrey, crying and in distress.

Relaying his fears, he told police: "The doctor said I was too young but the man said if you do not do it here he would carry me back to Nigeria and do it there."

Lagos street market

Jurors heard that Sonia was studying for a masters degree at Newcastle University when she became ill in December 2019.

In 2021, her father enlisted the help of his medically-trained brother, Diwe Ekweremadu, to search for a donor, the court heard.

Diwe Ekweremadu, who remains in Nigeria, turned to a former classmate, Dr Obeta, of Southwark, south London, who recently had a private kidney transplant at the Royal Free with a Nigerian donor.

Dr Obeta then engaged with Dr Chris Agbo, of Vintage Health Group, a medical tourism company, as well as an agent to arrange a visa for the donor, the court heard.

The victim, who knew the man who had donated his kidney to Dr Obeta, was recruited from a Lagos street market where he made a few pounds a day selling phone accessories from a wheelbarrow.

Sonia, who had declined to give evidence, wept in court as she was cleared by the jury and tearfully hugged her father as he was remanded into custody with the other guilty defendants ahead of sentencing on 5 May.

Legal first

Following the convictions, Chief Crown Prosecutor Joanne Jakymec described the conspiracy as a "horrific plot".

"The convicted defendants showed utter disregard for the victim's welfare, health and well-being and used their considerable influence to a high degree of control throughout, with the victim having limited understanding of what was really going on here," she added.

Det Insp Esther Richardson, of the Metropolitan Police, commended the victim for his bravery in speaking against the offenders.

She added police, the Crown Prosecution Service and Human Tissue Authority teams had "worked tirelessly" on the case, which is the first time that defendants have been convicted under the Modern Slavery Act of an organ-trafficking conspiracy.

The Ekweremadus, who have an address in Willesden Green, north-west London, and Dr Obeta, from Southwark, south London, had denied the charge against them.

Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk

Recommended Stories

  • Wealthy Nigerian senator and wife guilty of plot to harvest organs as sick daughter cleared

    The court heard a 21-year-old street trader from Lagos was brought to the UK and offered £7,000 for his kidney

  • Biafran separatist leader's brother loses London court challenge against UK

    Jailed Biafran separatist leader Nnamdi Kanu's family lost a legal challenge against the British government in a London court on Thursday over his continuing detention in Nigeria. Kanu's brother Kingsey Kanu brought a judicial review against Britain's Foreign Office over its alleged refusal to acknowledge that Nnamdi Kanu, who holds Nigerian and British citizenship, was the victim of extraordinary rendition from Kenya to Nigeria in June 2021. Kingsley Kanu's lawyers argued that the Foreign Office should reach a concluded view on whether his brother was the victim of extraordinary rendition in order to properly assess what steps to take to assist Kanu.

  • Photo shows Nigerian politician with movie make-up on, not injuries from an attack

    Social media users have claimed that a photo shows the bloodied face of Nigerian Labour Party member Olumide Oworu after he was attacked on the purported orders of a rival days before a state election in Lagos. But the claim is false: the image shows Oworu, who is also an actor, wearing make-up on a movie set. “Hope the whole world have seen what Desmond Elliot did to Olumide. This won’t stop his retirement (sic),” reads a tweet published on March 16, 2023. The tweet, which has since been delete

  • Artwork removed after honoring jailed Hong Kong protesters

    A Hong Kong department store took down a digital artwork that contained hidden references to jailed dissidents, in an incident the artist says is evidence of erosion of free speech in the semi-autonomous Chinese city. It was unclear whether the government played a role in the decision to remove the artwork, it came just days after a slasher film featuring Winnie the Pooh, a figure often used in playful taunts of China’s President Xi Jinping, was pulled from local cinemas. Patrick Amadon’s “No Rioters” was put on display on a billboard at the SOGO Causeway Bay Store for an exhibition that started last Friday, as the city was promoting its return as a vibrant cultural hub following years of pandemic travel restrictions.

  • Nigerian senator found guilty in organ harvesting plot

    A Nigerian senator has been convicted of plotting to exploit a Lagos street trader by bringing him to the UK and harvesting his kidney for his unwell daughter.

  • Gavi could leave for FREE: Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City on standby to sign Barcelona wonderkid after extraordinary legal ruling

    Gavi will lose his No.6 shirt at Barcelona, with Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City all monitoring him after his future at Camp Nou was thrown into doubt

  • Napoli place eye-watering price tag on Victor Osimhen ahead of summer transfer window: report

    Manchester United and Chelsea will have to break the bank if they are to stand a chance of buying one of the most in-form strikers in the world

  • Russia's security chief blasts West, dangles nuclear threats

    A top Russian security official warned Thursday about the rising threat of a nuclear war and blasted a German minister for threatening Russian President Vladimir Putin with arrest, saying that such action would amount to a declaration of war and trigger a Russian strike on Germany. Dmitry Medvedev, the 57-year-old deputy secretary of Russia’s Security Council chaired by Putin, said in video remarks to reporters that Russia's relations with the West have hit an all-time bottom.

  • Musicians fight threat of Tennessee anti-LGBTQ, drag bills

    When Tennessee lawmakers passed legislation this month targeting drag performances and transgender youth, many musicians living and working in the state felt their community, their audiences and their artistic expressions were also under fire. The trend of conservative-led legislatures introducing laws limiting LGBTQ rights or using hateful rhetoric about trans people has led the tightly knit musical community in Tennessee to use their voices and songs to raise awareness and money, as well as encourage music fans to get out and vote. Love Rising, a concert held on Monday in Nashville, featured Grammy-winning artists like Sheryl Crow, Jason Isbell, Maren Morris, Hayley Williams and Brittany Howard alongside drag performers and trans and queer singer-songwriters.

  • US Seeks Exemption From EU Carbon Border Levy to End Tariff Dispute

    (Bloomberg) -- The US has asked for its steel and aluminum exports to be exempt from the European Union’s carbon border levy, complicating work on a broader metals accord that could lead to the allies reimposing billions of dollars in tariffs and retaliatory measures on each other’s goods.Most Read from BloombergFinally, a Serious Offer to Take Putin Off Russia’s HandsShort Seller Hindenburg Says ‘Another Big One’ Coming SoonAckman Warns of Accelerated Deposit Outflows After Fed DecisionUS Fears

  • India officials confiscate crane from man who saved it

    The protected bird which made headlines because of its bond with a local famer is taken to a sanctuary.

  • Arsenal plan surprise move for Leeds United star – meaning Gunners forward will leave: report

    Arsenal are looking to strengthen by bringing a Leeds United player to the Emirates Stadium

  • Fire Burns as Highway Blocked Amid Nationwide Protests in France

    A highway near Chambery was blocked as protests against pension reforms continued across France on March 23 and a general strike brought hundreds of thousands onto the streets.The strike was called in response to the government’s forcing through of unpopular pension and retirement reforms without a parliamentary vote.This footage was posted by Thibault Mace, and shows a fire burning on a road near Chambery. Credit: Thibault Mace via Storyful

  • Chelsea set to terminate Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's contract: report

    Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will see his contract torn up, just a year after returning to London

  • A spokesman for Nigeria’s ruling party falsely claims state elected first female governor

    A day after Nigeria held gubernatorial elections on March 19, 2023, a spokesman for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) announced that the party’s governorship candidate in Adamawa state had become the country’s first elected female governor. But the claim is false: the electoral commission declared the results in Adamawa inconclusive on March 21, 2023 and ordered fresh ballots at several polling stations in the state. The date is yet to be confirmed.

  • Homeowners to pay £300 more on mortgage bills

    More than 1.4 million homeowners face yet another increase in their mortgage bills with the Bank of England raising the official interest rate to 4.25pc.

  • Beat the Dow Jones With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average consists of 30 such businesses. A $10,000 investment made 10 years ago, with dividends reinvested along the way, would now be worth $76,000. Unsurprisingly, the company's status as a leading pharmaceutical company is supported by an exceptionally strong portfolio of products.

  • More foreign businesses are leaving India than entering it

    Over the past few years, foreign businesses exiting India have outnumbered those entering it.

  • Lebanon to sell unlimited US dollars to prop up collapsing pound

    Lebanon's central bank will begin selling unlimited amounts of U.S. dollars in a bid to halt the spiralling devaluation of the Lebanese pound, Governor Riad Salameh said on Tuesday. Salameh set a new rate for Sayrafa, the central bank's exchange platform, at 90,000 Lebanese pounds per dollar on Tuesday.

  • Iraq War failures color Biden policy on Ukraine

    The multiple ways in which America’s war in Iraq went wrong have cast a long shadow ever since over the making of U.S. foreign policy. It is visible today in Ukraine.