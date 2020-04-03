Organic Feed Industry Assessment & Outlook to 2027: Focus on Ruminants, Poultry, Aquatic Animals, and Swine Livestock

DUBLIN, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Organic Feed - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Organic Feed market accounted for $6.37 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $13.60 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period.

Increasing requirements for organic food, expanding organic livestock farming, and growing concern for feed safety are the major factors driving the market growth. However, the high costs of organic feed are restraining market growth.

Based on livestock, the poultry segment is likely to have a huge demand during the forecast period. Poultry meat is consumed across the globe, and it is not associated with any religious constraints. The growing concerns about animal health and the rising consciousness pertaining to the benefits of organic feed have propelled the growth of this market.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period as it is the largest producer and end user of organic feed. China is one of the major markets for organic feed at a global level.



Some of the key players profiled in the Organic Feed Market include Cargill, Country Heritage Feeds, Aller Aqua Group, The Organic Feed Company, Purina Animal Nutrition LLC, Feedex Companies, Bern Aqua Nv, Sunopta, Green Mountain Feeds, B&W Feeds , Forfarmers N.V., Country Junction Feeds, Unique Organics, Scratch and Peck Feeds, K-Much Feed Industry Co Ltd, HI Peak Feeds, and Ranch-Way Feeds.

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Organic Feed Market, By Form

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Crumbles

5.3 Mashes

5.4 Pellets



6 Global Organic Feed Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Particle

6.3 Powder



7 Global Organic Feed Market, By Additive

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Amino Acids

7.3 Vitamins

7.4 Enzymes

7.5 Phytogenics

7.6 Minerals



8 Global Organic Feed Market, By Livestock

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Ruminants

8.3 Poultry

8.4 Aquatic Animals

8.5 Swine



9 Global Organic Feed Market, By Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Oilseeds

9.2.1 Rapeseed

9.2.2 Soybean

9.2.3 Other Oilseeds

9.2.3.1 Sunflower Seeds

9.2.3.2 Sesame Seeds

9.2.3.3 Copra

9.3 Cereals & Grains

9.3.1 Wheat

9.3.2 Barley

9.3.3 Corn

9.4 Other Types

9.4.1 Meals

9.4.2 Pulses



10 Global Organic Feed Market, By Distribution Channel

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Business to Business

10.3 Business to Customer

10.3.1 Online Stores

10.3.2 Specialty Stores

10.3.3 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets



11 Global Organic Feed Market, By Geography

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.3 Mexico

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.2 UK

11.3.3 Italy

11.3.4 France

11.3.5 Spain

11.3.6 Rest of Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.4.1 Japan

11.4.2 China

11.4.3 India

11.4.4 Australia

11.4.5 New Zealand

11.4.6 South Korea

11.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

11.5 South America

11.5.1 Argentina

11.5.2 Brazil

11.5.3 Chile

11.5.4 Rest of South America

11.6 Middle East & Africa

11.6.1 Saudi Arabia

11.6.2 UAE

11.6.3 Qatar

11.6.4 South Africa

11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



12 Key Developments

12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

12.3 New Product Launch

12.4 Expansions

12.5 Other Key Strategies



13 Company Profiling

13.1 Cargill

13.2 Country Heritage Feeds

13.3 Aller Aqua Group

13.4 The Organic Feed Company

13.5 Purina Animal Nutrition LLC

13.6 Feedex Companies

13.7 Bern Aqua N.V.

13.8 Sunopta

13.9 Green Mountain Feeds

13.10 B&W Feeds

13.11 Forfarmers N.V.

13.12 Country Junction Feeds

13.13 Unique Organics

13.14 Scratch and Peck Feeds

13.15 K-Much Feed Industry Co. Ltd.

13.16 HI Peak Feeds

13.17 Ranch-Way Feeds



