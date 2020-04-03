Organic Feed Industry Assessment & Outlook to 2027: Focus on Ruminants, Poultry, Aquatic Animals, and Swine Livestock

DUBLIN, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Organic Feed - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Organic Feed market accounted for $6.37 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $13.60 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period.
Increasing requirements for organic food, expanding organic livestock farming, and growing concern for feed safety are the major factors driving the market growth. However, the high costs of organic feed are restraining market growth.
Based on livestock, the poultry segment is likely to have a huge demand during the forecast period. Poultry meat is consumed across the globe, and it is not associated with any religious constraints. The growing concerns about animal health and the rising consciousness pertaining to the benefits of organic feed have propelled the growth of this market.
By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period as it is the largest producer and end user of organic feed. China is one of the major markets for organic feed at a global level.
Some of the key players profiled in the Organic Feed Market include Cargill, Country Heritage Feeds, Aller Aqua Group, The Organic Feed Company, Purina Animal Nutrition LLC, Feedex Companies, Bern Aqua Nv, Sunopta, Green Mountain Feeds, B&W Feeds , Forfarmers N.V., Country Junction Feeds, Unique Organics, Scratch and Peck Feeds, K-Much Feed Industry Co Ltd, HI Peak Feeds, and Ranch-Way Feeds.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Organic Feed Market, By Form
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Crumbles
5.3 Mashes
5.4 Pellets
6 Global Organic Feed Market, By Product
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Particle
6.3 Powder
7 Global Organic Feed Market, By Additive
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Amino Acids
7.3 Vitamins
7.4 Enzymes
7.5 Phytogenics
7.6 Minerals
8 Global Organic Feed Market, By Livestock
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Ruminants
8.3 Poultry
8.4 Aquatic Animals
8.5 Swine
9 Global Organic Feed Market, By Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Oilseeds
9.2.1 Rapeseed
9.2.2 Soybean
9.2.3 Other Oilseeds
9.2.3.1 Sunflower Seeds
9.2.3.2 Sesame Seeds
9.2.3.3 Copra
9.3 Cereals & Grains
9.3.1 Wheat
9.3.2 Barley
9.3.3 Corn
9.4 Other Types
9.4.1 Meals
9.4.2 Pulses
10 Global Organic Feed Market, By Distribution Channel
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Business to Business
10.3 Business to Customer
10.3.1 Online Stores
10.3.2 Specialty Stores
10.3.3 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
11 Global Organic Feed Market, By Geography
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 US
11.2.2 Canada
11.2.3 Mexico
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.2 UK
11.3.3 Italy
11.3.4 France
11.3.5 Spain
11.3.6 Rest of Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.4.1 Japan
11.4.2 China
11.4.3 India
11.4.4 Australia
11.4.5 New Zealand
11.4.6 South Korea
11.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
11.5 South America
11.5.1 Argentina
11.5.2 Brazil
11.5.3 Chile
11.5.4 Rest of South America
11.6 Middle East & Africa
11.6.1 Saudi Arabia
11.6.2 UAE
11.6.3 Qatar
11.6.4 South Africa
11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
12 Key Developments
12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
12.3 New Product Launch
12.4 Expansions
12.5 Other Key Strategies
13 Company Profiling
13.1 Cargill
13.2 Country Heritage Feeds
13.3 Aller Aqua Group
13.4 The Organic Feed Company
13.5 Purina Animal Nutrition LLC
13.6 Feedex Companies
13.7 Bern Aqua N.V.
13.8 Sunopta
13.9 Green Mountain Feeds
13.10 B&W Feeds
13.11 Forfarmers N.V.
13.12 Country Junction Feeds
13.13 Unique Organics
13.14 Scratch and Peck Feeds
13.15 K-Much Feed Industry Co. Ltd.
13.16 HI Peak Feeds
13.17 Ranch-Way Feeds
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t6ytv0
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/organic-feed-industry-assessment--outlook-to-2027-focus-on-ruminants-poultry-aquatic-animals-and-swine-livestock-301035089.html
SOURCE Research and Markets