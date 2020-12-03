Organic Fertilizers Market to Display Robust Growth by 2027; Leading Companies Such as Tata Chemicals and Agrocare Canada to Focus on Enlarging Market Share, Says Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·7 min read

Top companies covered in the organic fertilizers market are Nature Safe, BioStar Systems, LLC, Perfect Blend, LLC, Italpollina SpA, Krishak Bharati Cooperative Limited, Coromandel International Limited, Tata Chemicals Limited, AgroCare Canada, Inc., Sustane Natural Fertilizer, Inc., ILSA S.p.A, Midwestern BioAg, National Fertilizers Limited, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, and more players profiled

Pune, India, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global organic fertilizers market size is projected to exhibit a remarkable growth trajectory on account of the increasing attention and funding garnered by innovative organic farming startups around the globe, shares Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled Organic Fertilizers Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Source (Animal Origin, Plant Origin), By Form (Dry, Liquid), By Crop Type (Cereals, Pulses and Oilseeds, Fruits and Vegetables, Turf and Ornamental) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”. Organic farming has captured world interest due to the vast, long-lasting benefits offered by naturally-derived agricultural inputs as opposed to the detrimental environmental effects produced by synthetic fertilizers and pesticides. The enormous opportunities created by this burgeoning domain have spawned several startups that are specializing in organic fertilizers.

More importantly, these entities are getting recognition from industry leaders and venture capitalists that are engaged in value investing. For example, in April 2020, Lucent Plant BioSciences, a Vancouver-based company that makes fertilizers out of pea and lentil hull waste, received funding of CAD 1.3 million from Protein Industries Canada and additional funding of CAD 1.7 million from another consortium of companies. In India, FIB-SOL Technologies, a startup that engineers low-cost bio-fertilizers to improve soil quality and crop yield, received a seed funding of INR 10lakh from the IIT-M Alumni Association in 2018. Financial support of such kind is encouraging new-entrepreneurs to enter the field of organic farming and create breakthrough products to make agriculture more sustainable.


Get Sample PDF Brochure with Impact of COVID19:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/organic-fertilizers-market-103211


The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a severe contraction of economic activities, afflicting industries and businesses around the world. The imposition of lockdowns and social distancing measures has stoked fears about an imminent economic recession. Supply chain networks have been disrupted, pushing down demand for goods and services, globally. Governments are taking several efforts to mitigate the damage caused by this pandemic, but uncertainty continues to be prevalent. At Fortune Business Insights™, we are constantly striving to develop comprehensive research reports on various markets to equip your business with the necessary intelligence to emerge victorious on the other side of this crisis.


List of Key Players Covered in the Organic Fertilizers Market Report:

  • Nature Safe

  • BioStar Systems, LLC

  • Perfect Blend, LLC

  • Italpollina SpA

  • Krishak Bharati Cooperative Limited

  • Coromandel International Limited

  • Tata Chemicals Limited

  • AgroCare Canada, Inc.

  • Sustane Natural Fertilizer, Inc.

  • ILSA S.p.A

  • Midwestern BioAg

  • National Fertilizers Limited

  • The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company


Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/organic-fertilizers-market-103211


Driving Factor

Increasing Promotion of Sustainable Agricultural Practices to Favor Market Growth

The organic fertilizers market growth is poised to benefit from the aggressive promotion of sustainable agriculture by national governments and international bodies. For example, in March 2020, the Canadian Agriculture Minister announced that the Federal Government will invest CAD 560,000 in the Canadian Federation of Agriculture to develop the Canadian Agri-Food Sustainability Initiative. The project is aimed at providing stakeholders across the agriculture supply chain to discuss and adopt sustainable farming methods. At the global levels, organizations such as the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) are taking vital efforts to make farming more sustainable, especially in underdeveloped economies.

In October 2020, for instance, the FAO teamed up with the Russia-based PhosAgro to start the Soil Doctors Program to develop farmer skills in sustainable soil management. Additionally, the program also aims at establishing soil laboratories in the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Organic fertilizers will be one of the most critical components in the advancement of sustainable agriculture across the globe as they not only improve soil health but can also boost farm yield, which will be essential in feeding the ever-increasing global population.


Salient Features of the Report:

  • Tangible insights into the factors driving, constraining, and shaping the growth of the market.

  • In-depth analysis of the key market segments.

  • Thorough examination the regional developments impacting the market.

  • Detailed profiling and careful assessment of the key market players and their strategies.


Regional Insights

Surging Demand for Organic Food to Propel the North America Market

North America is expected to lead the organic fertilizers market share in the forthcoming years owing to the rapidly increasing demand for organic food products in the region. This has been a result of the growing consciousness among consumers about the harmful effects of chemical fertilizers and pesticides on human health as well as the environment. Moreover, the cost-effectiveness of organic fertilizers makes them an attractive alternative to synthetic ones for farmers, which supports regional market growth.

In Europe, the market is set to enjoy excellent prospects on account of the aggressive promotion of sustainable farming practices by the European Union (EU). In Asia Pacific, on the other hand, the expanding area under organic farming in India, China, Vietnam, and Bangladesh will create the necessary conditions for the growth of this market.


Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/organic-fertilizers-market-103211


Competitive Landscape

Geographic Expansion to be the Key Growth Strategy for Leading Players

The growth prospects offered by this market, particularly in developed economies, are fueling the expansion strategies of key players in this market. These companies are establishing their activities in different geographies through mergers & acquisitions and collaborations & partnerships with regional entities.


Industry Developments:

  • March 2019: Italpollina SpA signed a deal to acquire Florida-based Horticulture Alliance, a specialist in maintaining plant health through organic mechanisms. The takeover will allow Italpollina to strengthen its manufacturing and distribution of organic fertilizers in North America.

  • February 2019: The waste-to-energy company, BioStar Organics, inaugurated a new organic fertilizer plant in Washington. The aim behind the opening of this facility is to produce large amounts of the company’s flagship SuperSix organic liquid fertilizer annually.


Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Europe Animal Transportation Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Animal (Cattle, Pigs, Poultry, Pets, Sheep & Goats, and Others), Type (Personal and Commercial), and Regional Forecast, 2020 – 2027

Aquafeed Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Fish (Carps, Tilapias, Catfish, Salmons, and Others), Crustaceans, Mollusks, and Others), Ingredient (Soybean, Fishmeal, Fish Oil, Corn, Additives, and Others), Form (Dry and Wet), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Biopesticides Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Bioinsecticide, Biofungicide, Bionematicide, and Others), Source (Microbials and Biochemicals), Mode of Application (Foliar Application, Seed Treatment, Soil Treatment, and Others), Crop (Cereals, Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Biofertilizers Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Nitrogen Fixing, Phosphate Solubilizers, and Others), Microorganism (Rhizobium, Azotobacter, Azospirillum, Pseudomonas, Bacillus, VAM, and Others), Application (Seed Treatment, Soil Treatment, and Others), Crop Type, and Regional Forecast, 2020 – 2027


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.


Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs


Latest Stories

  • Where is President Trump going to live after he leaves office?

    Since he changed his legal address from Trump Tower in New York City to his Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Fla., some have assumed that’s where he'll go after leaving Washington. There’s just one problem.

  • Egyptian model arrested over photo shoot at ancient pyramid

    Both model Salma El-Shimy and her photographer were arrested and were accused by one lawyer of "insulting the great Pharaonic history."

  • US Supreme Court asked to block Biden win in Pennsylvania

    Republicans attempting to undo President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in Pennsylvania asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday to take up their lawsuit, three days after it was thrown out by the highest court in the battleground state. In the request to the U.S. Supreme Court, Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly of northwestern Pennsylvania and the other plaintiffs are asking the court to prevent the state from certifying any contests from the Nov. 3 election, and undo any certifications already made, such as Biden’s victory. Biden beat President Donald Trump by more than 80,000 votes in Pennsylvania, a state Trump had won in 2016.

  • 155 MPs write to Carrie Lam, asking her to advocate for better rights for the 'Hong Kong 12'

    An international coalition of more than 150 parliamentarians has urged Carrie Lam, Hong Kong’s chief executive, to guarantee a fair legal process for 12 young people who were detained in China in August after allegedly trying to flee the former British colony to reach Taiwan by sea. The open letter issued on Tuesday by 155 politicians from the UK, US, Australia, Canada, Japan, Myanmar and multiple European nations adds weight to a global campaign that has sprung up since the so-called “Hong Kong 12” were intercepted by the Chinese coastguard and jailed in the mainland city of Shenzhen. They were facing accusations of illegally crossing the border between Hong Kong and China. The group had tried to escape Hong Kong by speedboat, fearing political persecution amid an ongoing crackdown on pro-democracy activists and the introduction in June of a draconian national security law. The law punishes broadly defined crimes such as “secession” with up to life in prison. Beijing imposed the law to curb year-long anti-government protests. Hong Kong's Security Bureau has said all 12 were suspected of committing crimes including manufacturing or possessing explosives, arson and rioting in Hong Kong. The group consists of unnamed individuals aged 16 to 33. Signatories to the letter, who include Tom Tugendhat, the Foreign Affairs Committee Chair, and fellow MPs Iain Duncan Smith, Damian Green, Hilary Benn and John McDonnell, have appealed to Ms Lam to intervene to bring the group back to Hong Kong to face trial in local courts.

  • 'Stop the Steal' rally asks Trump supporters not to vote in Georgia's Senate runoffs

    A team of Trump-adjacent lawyers are turning on the electoral process as a whole.Sidney Powell, a former lawyer for the Trump campaign who has since been disavowed, and high-profile lawyer Lin Wood, along with a bunch of other people falsely alleging the whole 2020 election was rigged, gathered Wednesday in Georgia for a so-called "Stop the Steal" rally. There, they brought up some old favorite Trump rally chants and election conspiracy theories, though with a decidedly non-GOP-approved twist.With Trump campaign flags flying, the scantily masked crowd was reminiscent of a rally for the outgoing president. But the "lock him up" chants at this rally were actually targeted at Brian Kemp, Georgia's Republican governor. Wood initiated the chants, calling for a protest outside Kemp's house and his resignation because he hasn't moved to overturn Biden's win in the state.Powell added to that, calling for ballots that are signed and marked with a thumbprint -- an idea that doesn't jibe with the secret ballots mandated in Georgia and most of the U.S. "I would encourage all Georgians to make it known that you will not vote at all unless your vote is secure," Powell added, essentially advocating for a boycott of the January runoffs that will decide control of the Senate. And when Rep. Vernon Jones (R-Ga.) tried to butt in and encourage people to turn out, Wood jumped back in, telling everyone to stay home until Trump is given the win and even suggesting Trump should split from the GOP altogether.If all that wasn't enough, someone brought a literal pitchfork to the event. > Someone at the rally literally carrying a pitchfork. pic.twitter.com/y4lteN9Xwn> > -- Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) December 2, 2020More stories from theweek.com The naked corruption of Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue Trump gives 45-minute speech about voter fraud — which 1 analyst says he'd be making in court if it had any merit Trump will sign McConnell's coronavirus stimulus bill, Mnuchin says

  • Army sergeant arrested after boy forced out of car, killed by vehicle

    An Alabama soldier was charged with reckless murder after allegedly forcing his girlfriend's unruly 5-year-old son to get out of a car at night along a road where the boy was hit and killed by another vehicle, authorities said.

  • Operation Warp Speed's top scientist predicts more than 100 million Americans could be immunized with coronavirus vaccines within the next 100 days

    By the end of February, 100 million Americans could be vaccinated, Operation Warp Speed's Moncef Slaoui predicted.

  • OAS head urges international prosecutor to act on Venezuela

    The leadership of a broad coalition of Western Hemisphere nations on Wednesday accused the International Criminal Court's chief prosecutor of failing to take swift action on allegations that Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro’s government committed crimes against humanity. The General Secretariat of the Organization of American States said in a report that ICC prosecutor Fatou Bensouda’s failure to open a formal investigation into Venezuela is “stunning” and “inexplicable.” The leadership of the 35-member body said the slow pace of the ICC's review of Venezuela's situation has emboldened Maduro's government to commit more crimes believing that it can act with total impunity.

  • Scott Atlas, the perfect Trump official, steps down

    Dr. Scott Atlas, the controversial White House coronavirus adviser, left federal employ much the same way he entered it: with an appearance on Fox News.

  • Retiring GOP Sen. Lamar Alexander praised for bipartisan efforts as he bids farewell

    As Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) bid farewell to his colleagues on the Senate floor Wednesday, the retiring lawmaker received a standing ovation from the rest of the upper chamber.In an emotional speech, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said Alexander is "leaving this body and those of us in it, and the nation it exists to serve, stronger and better because you were here."> WATCH: Sen. Mitch McConnell gets emotional while speaking on Sen. Lamar Alexander: "You're leaving this body and those of us in it and the nation it exists to serve stronger and better because you were here." pic.twitter.com/JKqBpefAM5> > -- The Hill (@thehill) December 2, 2020Veteran Democratic senators, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), also heaped praise on Alexander. Schumer, referring to Alexander as his friend, said he "will leave this chamber with a legacy that every senator should be proud of," emphasizing instances in which he's reached across the aisle despite potential personal political cost.Feinstein, meanwhile, said "I truly have come to appreciate Sen. Alexander's fairness, interest in solving problems, and his bipartisanship. Most of all, I so appreciate your friendship."In his final address, Alexander said the Senate needs "a change of behavior" resulting in lawmakers ceasing to block each other's amendments. > Not something you see often -- bipartisan standing ovation on Senate floor for retiring GOP Sen. Lamar Alexander after he wraps up farewell address, which featured a heavy emphasis on his cross-aisle relationships and bipartisan accomplishments, especially on education issues> > -- Deirdre Walsh (@deirdrekwalsh) December 2, 2020More stories from theweek.com The naked corruption of Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue Trump gives 45-minute speech about voter fraud — which 1 analyst says he'd be making in court if it had any merit Trump will sign McConnell's coronavirus stimulus bill, Mnuchin says

  • Agnes Chow: Hong Kong’s 'real Mulan' fighting for democracy

    The pro-democracy activist is “traumatised” after being arrested under a controversial security law.

  • Ron Johnson Responds to Claim That He Privately Admitted Biden Win

    Senator Ron Johnson pushed back Wednesday against allegations that he has admitted privately that Joe Biden won the presidential election but refuses to do so publicly due to political concerns, saying his statements have always been consistent.Mark Becker, former chairman for the Brown County Republican Party, wrote an op-ed published Wednesday in the The Bulwark claiming that Johnson admitted that Biden won during a private phone call last month, but said he would not say as much publicly because it would be "political suicide.""Senator Johnson knows that Joe Biden won a free and fair election," Becker wrote. "He is refusing to admit it publicly and stoking conspiracies that undermine our democracy solely because it would be 'political suicide' to oppose Trump. I find this unconscionable."Becker said the "war that leaders of the GOP such as Senator Johnson are waging on the very foundations of our democracy" spurred his decision to publish details about his November 14 phone call with the Wisconsin Republican senator.Johnson dismissed the op-ed's accusations against him on Wednesday, saying the article "should be viewed as the political hit piece it is, and simply ignored.”“I have been very consistent in both public and private statements that I believe there are way too many irregularities and suspect issues that need to be fully investigated and publicly vetted before a final result is determined and a peaceful transition of power takes place," Johnson said in a statement emailed to National Review.On Tuesday, shortly after Attorney General William Barr said the Justice Department has not found evidence of voter fraud widespread enough to change the outcome of this year’s presidential election, Johnson called on Barr to “show everybody” his evidence that no mass voter fraud occurred, saying there are “enough suspicions” and “irregularities" to warrant questions about the process.Meanwhile, a growing group of GOP senators is calling on President Trump to concede the election as his legal team fails to produce evidence of widespread fraud and runs out of legal avenues to challenge the vote tallies.Becker, who has been vocal in his opposition to Trump over the past four years, says he endorsed and campaigned for Johnson's unsuccessful opponent, Democrat Russ Feingold, during their 2016 Senate race in Wisconsin.

  • AP PHOTOS: Animal attacks taking their toll in Kashmir

    Amid the long-raging deadly strife in Indian-controlled Kashmir, another conflict is silently taking its toll on the Himalayan region’s residents: the conflict between man and wild animals. According to official data, at least 67 people have been killed and 940 others injured in the past five years in attacks by wild animals in the famed Kashmir Valley, a vast collection of alpine forests, connected wetlands and waterways known as much for its idyllic vistas as for its decades-long armed conflict between Indian troops and rebels. The Himalayan black bear is at the heart of this trouble.

  • Freshly pardoned Michael Flynn shares message telling Trump to 'suspend the Constitution' to hold a new presidential election

    Retired Gen. Michael Flynn is fresh off a presidential pardon and ready to get back into some trouble.President Trump pardoned his short-lived national security adviser last week, after Flynn had previously pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with a Russian ambassador. Flynn has since been sharing dubious allegations of voter fraud, and on Wednesday, boosted a message telling Trump to take some radical actions to stop it.In a full-page Washington Times ad from something called the We the People Convention, Ohio Tea Party leader Tom Zawistowski tries to draw a comparison between Lincoln trying to save the union in 1863 and Trump trying to claw back the 2020 election, using some disputed facts along the way. Zawistowski alleges a lot of similarities between the two times, from "Democrat/Socialist federal officials plotting to finish gutting the U.S. Constitution" to big tech "actively censoring free speech and promoting leftist propaganda." So to counter that, the We the People Convention suggests Trump "declare limited Martial Law to temporarily suspend the Constitution" in order to hold a presidential election re-vote overseen by the military.> Big pro-authoritarian energy in Trumpland today:> > The president's (recently pardoned) former national security adviser, Mike Flynn, shared a message encouraging President Trump to "temporarily suspend the Constitution," impose martial law and "silence the destructive media." pic.twitter.com/cQh0wl7oWw> > — Brad Heath (@bradheath) December 2, 2020Flynn shared the ad on Twitter on Wednesday, seemingly trying to encourage a bunch of Fox News hosts and QAnon supporters to share it. It's just one of many disputed facts and allegations about the election that are apparently flowing through the mind of the man who used to oversee America's national security.More stories from theweek.com The naked corruption of Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue Trump gives 45-minute speech about voter fraud — which 1 analyst says he'd be making in court if it had any merit Trump will sign McConnell's coronavirus stimulus bill, Mnuchin says

  • Boeing's updated 737 MAX completes first flight with media onboard

    Boeing Co's 737 MAX staged its first post-grounding flight with media on board on Wednesday, as carriers seek to demonstrate to passengers that the redesigned jet is safe after a 20-month safety ban. In another display of confidence, European budget airline Ryanair was set to place a hefty order for up to 75 additional 737 MAX jets, industry sources said. Wednesday's American Airlines 737 MAX flight was a 45-minute hop from Dallas, Texas, to Tulsa, Oklahoma.

  • Thousands flee as activity in Indonesian volcanoes increases

    Indonesian authorities are closely monitoring several volcanoes after sensors picked up increased activity in recent weeks, prompting the evacuation of thousands of people. Hot ash tumbled as far as 3,000 meters (9,800 feet) down the slopes of Mount Semeru early Tuesday, triggering panic among villagers, said Raditya Jati, the National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesman. The 3,676-meter (12,060-feet) mountain in Lumajang district is the highest volcano on Indonesia’s most densely island of Java.

  • 10 Remote Airbnbs As Stunning As They Are Secluded

    From a private island to a tiny Vermont tree houseOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Joint Chiefs chair sparks backlash after stating U.S. has 'achieved a modicum of success' in Afghanistan

    Joint Chiefs Chair Gen. Mark Milley, speaking during a Brookings Institution event Wednesday, said that, after nearly 20 years in Afghanistan the U.S. has "achieved a modicum of success" with its military operations in the country. That's true, he argued, despite a current "state of strategic stalemate" and the inability to defeat the Taliban militarily.The comments, which come as the military looks to execute President Trump's partial troop withdrawal order, sparked a backlash, with critics suggesting -- some more explicitly -- that a "modicum" is a fairly paltry amount of success to earn for such a high cost> CJCS Gen. Milley, asked about Afghanistan withdrawal, says 20 years of constant U.S. effort has produced a "modicum" of success. > > Quite the optimist.> > -- Brian Everstine (@beverstine) December 2, 2020> Milley, on the state of U.S. involvement in Afghanistan: > > "We believe now that after 20 years, two decades of consistent effort, that we he have achieved a modicum of success."> > More than 775,000 service members have deployed to Afghanistan. Nearly 2,400 dead, and 20K wounded.> > -- Dan Lamothe (@DanLamothe) December 2, 2020Others added that Milley's analysis of the situation, even if it's interpreted as defeatist, still downplays the reality on the ground over the last two decades. > Some people will give Milley some credit here. Oh he's telling the truth. No. It's been an abject failure. By every metric. Especially when most of the metrics are currently classified. They don't usually do that when they are successful.> > -- Paul Szoldra (@PaulSzoldra) December 2, 2020More stories from theweek.com The naked corruption of Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue Trump gives 45-minute speech about voter fraud — which 1 analyst says he'd be making in court if it had any merit Trump will sign McConnell's coronavirus stimulus bill, Mnuchin says

  • China #MeToo: Court to hear landmark case of intern versus TV star

    Six years after the alleged incident, one woman is taking a prominent TV star to court.

  • Iran's president opposes bill that would boost enrichment

    Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday expressed his opposition to a bill approved by parliament the previous day to suspend U.N. inspections and boost uranium enrichment, saying it would be “harmful” to diplomatic efforts aimed at restoring the 2015 nuclear deal and easing U.S. sanctions. The tug-of-war over the bill, which gained momentum after the killing of a prominent Iranian nuclear scientist last month, reflects the rivalry between Rouhani, a relative moderate, and hard-line lawmakers who dominate parliament and favor a more confrontational approach to the West. The bill would suspend U.N. inspections and require the government to resume enriching uranium to 20% if European nations fail to provide relief from crippling U.S. sanctions on the country's oil and banking sectors.