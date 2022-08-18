Some Organic Valley, Kings Hawaiian foods, drinks among products recalled for contamination risk
An expanded recall involving a wide range of protein, milk and dairy products across multiple brands is underway due to potential microbial contamination that can lead to infection and serious illness.
Food and beverage maker Lyons Magnus initially issued a voluntary recall involving 53 products on July 28. The Fresno, Calif. company expanded the recall last week, increasing the list to more than 80 products across nearly two dozen brands, including Organic Valley, Oatly and Ensure, according to an announcement on the Food and Drug Administration website.
Items under recall have been in circulation as early as April 2021 and have expiration dates into 2024, the company said in a news release. The total number of units impacted is unclear.
Additionally, King’s Hawaiian announced a voluntary recall of its pretzel slider and hamburger buns, and its pretzel slider bites, last week because the products used an ingredient supplied by Lyons Magnus.
Lyons Magnus advised throwing away or returning any product under recall. The company, which is collaborating with the FDA on the recall, is fielding consumer questions at 1-800-627-0557.
What are the products potentially contaminated with?
The recalled products run the risk of contamination from two microbes: Cronobacter sakazakii and Clostridium botulinum, according to the recall.
"Root cause analysis indicates that the products did not meet commercial sterility specifications," Lyons Magnus' statement read.
While infection from Cronobacter sakazakii is rare, according to the recall, symptoms can include vomiting, fever and a urinary tract infection. Immunocompromised people are more vulnerable to infection.
The second microbe, Clostridium botulinum, has not been found in the products. But it can cause potentially deadly food poisoning known as botulism anywhere from six hours to two weeks after ingestion, according to the announcement on the FDA site. Slurred speech, droopy eyelids, blurred vision, difficulty swallowing and muscle weakness are potential symptoms, with potential death resulting from respiratory paralysis if untreated.
No illnesses or deaths due to contamination were reported in the recall announcement. Lyons Magnus declined making any additional comment to USA TODAY.
What products were recalled?
These brands have products under recall. Keep scrolling to see the specific products affected for each brand, as listed in Lyons Magnus' recall statement. If you purchased a product listed here, click here to see if it is part of the affected lot.
Oatly
Oat-Milk Barista Edition 18ct/11 fl oz cartons
Oat-Milk Chocolate 18ct/11 fl oz cartons
Oat-Milk 18ct/11 fl oz cartons
Oat-Milk Barista Edition 12ct/32 fl oz slim cartons
Stumptown
Cold Brew Coffee With Oat Milk Original 12ct/325ml cartons
Cold Brew Coffee With Oat Milk Horchata 12ct/325ml cartons
Cold Brew Coffee With Oat Milk Chocolate 12ct/325ml cartons
Cold Brew Coffee With Cream & Sugar Chocolate 12ct/325ml cartons
Cold Brew Coffee with Cream & Sugar Original 12ct/325ml cartons
Lyons Barista Style
Sweet Cream Frappe base 12ct/32 fl oz cartons
Almond Non-Dairy Beverage 12ct/32 fl oz cartons
Coconut Non-Dairy Beverage 12ct/32 fl oz cartons
Oat Non-Dairy Beverage 12ct/32 fl oz cartons
Soy Non-Dairy Beverage 12ct/32 fl oz cartons
Lyons Ready Care
No Sugar Added 1.7 High Calorie High Protein Nutritional Drink Vanilla 12ct/32 fl oz cartons
Plant-Based Protein Shake Vanilla 24ct/8.45 fl oz cartons
Plant-Based Protein Shake Chocolate 24ct/8.45 fl oz cartons
Thickened Dairy Drink - Mildly Thick/Nectar Consistency 24ct/8 fl oz cartons
Thickened Dairy Drink - Moderately Thick/Honey Consistency 24ct/8 fl oz cartons
Thickened Dairy Drink - Mildly Thick/Nectar Consistency 12ct/32 fl oz cartons
Thickened Dairy Drink - Moderately Thick/Honey Consistency 12ct/32 fl oz cartons
2.0 High Calorie High Protein Nutritional Drink Butter Pecan 12ct/32 fl oz cartons
2.0 High Calorie High Protein Nutritional Drink Chocolate 12ct/32 fl oz cartons
2.0 High Calorie High Protein Nutritional Drink Vanilla 12ct/32 fl oz cartons
Cafe Grumpy
Ready to Drink Cold Brew Coffee4ct/11 fl oz cartons
Tone It Up
Plant-Based Protein Shake Chocolate 4ct/11 fl oz cartons
Plant-Based Protein Shake Vanilla 4ct/11 fl oz cartons
Uproot
Oatmilk Organic Oats 18ct/8 fl oz cartons
Peamilk Chocolate 18ct/8 fl oz cartons
Organic Valley
Organic 1% Milkfat Lowfat Chocolate Milk 12ct/8 fl oz cartons
Organic 1% Milkfat Lowfat Milk 12ct/8 fl oz cartons
Organic Whole Milk 12ct/8 fl oz cartons
Sated
Complete Keto Meal Shake Chocolate Flavor 12ct/11 fl oz cartons
Aloha
Chocolate Sea Salt Plant-Based Protein 4ct/330ml cartons
Coconut Plant-Based Protein 4ct/330ml cartons
Vanilla Plant-Based Protein 4ct/330ml cartons
Iced Coffee Plant-Based Protein 4ct/330ml cartons
Rejuvenate
Muscle Health+ Vanilla 4ct/11 fl oz cartons
Muscle Health+ Chocolate 4ct/11 fl oz cartons
Optimum Nutrition
Gold Standard 100% Whey Vanilla 12ct/11 fl oz cartons
Gold Standard 100% Whey Chocolate 12ct/11 fl oz cartons
Sweetie Pie Organics
Organic Lactation Smoothie Mango Banana 12ct/11.1 fl oz cartons
Organic Lactation Smoothie Apple Pear 12ct/11.1 fl oz cartons
Mango Banana Smoothie 4ct/11.1 fl oz cartons
Apple Pear Smoothie 4ct/11.1 fl oz cartons
Intelligentsia
Cold Coffee 12ct/330ml cartons
Oat Latte 12ct/330ml cartons
Ensure Harvest
Ensure Harvest 1.2 Cal For Tube Feeding 24ct/8 fl oz cartons
PediaSure Harvest
PediaSure Harvest 1.0 Cal For Tube Feeding 24ct/8 fl oz cartons
Glucerna
Cases of 24 8-ounce cartons (sold only at Costco, BJ's Wholesale Club, and Sam's Club)
Chocolate 24ct/237ml cartons
Strawberry 24ct/237ml cartons
Vanilla 24ct/237ml cartons
Kate Farms
Pediatric Peptide 1.0 Vanilla 12ct/250ml cartons
Standard 1.0 Vanilla 12ct/325ml cartons
Nutrition Shake Coffee 12ct/11 fl oz cartons
Nutrition Shake Chocolate 12ct/11 fl oz cartons
Nutrition Shake Vanilla 12ct/11 fl oz cartons
Standard 1.4 Plain 12ct/325ml cartons
Peptide 1.5 Plain 12ct/325ml cartons
Pediatric Standard 1.2 Vanilla 12ct/250ml cartons
Pediatric Peptide 1.5 Vanilla 12ct/250ml cartons
Pirq
Plant Protein Decadent Chocolate 12ct/325ml cartons
Plant Protein Caramel Coffee 12ct/325ml cartons
Plant Protein Golden Vanilla 12ct/325ml cartons
Plant Protein Decadent Chocolate 4ct/325ml cartons
Plant Protein Caramel Coffee 4ct/325ml cartons
Plant Protein Golden Vanilla 4ct/325ml cartons
Plant Protein Very Strawberry 12ct/325ml cartons
Plant Protein Very Strawberry 4ct/325ml cartons
Premier Protein
Chocolate 12ct/330ml cartons
Vanilla 18ct/330ml cartons
Chocolate 18ct/330ml cartons
Vanilla 12ct/330ml cartons
Vanilla 4ct/330ml cartons
Café Latte4ct/330ml cartons
Café Latte12ct/330ml cartons
Café Latte18ct/330ml cartons
Vanilla 15ct/330ml cartons
MRE
Cookies & Cream Protein Shake 4ct/330ml cartons
Milk Chocolate Protein Shake 4ct/330ml cartons
Salted Caramel Protein Shake 4ct/330ml cartons
Vanilla Milk Shake Protein Shake 4ct/330ml cartons
Imperial
Thickened Dairy Drink - Mildly Thick/Nectar Consistency 24ct/8 fl oz cartons
Thickened Dairy Drink - Moderately Thick/Honey Consistency 24ct/8 fl oz cartons
Thickened Dairy Drink - Mildly Thick/Nectar Consistency 12ct/32 fl oz cartons
Thickened Dairy Drink - Moderately Thick/Honey Consistency 12ct/32 fl oz cartons
Med Plus NSA 1.7 Vanilla Nutritional Drink 12ct/32 fl oz cartons
Med Plus 2.0 Vanilla Nutritional Drink 12ct/32 fl oz cartons
Med Plus 2.0 Butter Pecan Nutritional Drink 12ct/32 fl oz cartons
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ensure, Oatly among brands with products recalled for bacteria risks