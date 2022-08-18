Some Organic Valley, Kings Hawaiian foods, drinks among products recalled for contamination risk

An expanded recall involving a wide range of protein, milk and dairy products across multiple brands is underway due to potential microbial contamination that can lead to infection and serious illness.

Food and beverage maker Lyons Magnus initially issued a voluntary recall involving 53 products on July 28. The Fresno, Calif. company expanded the recall last week, increasing the list to more than 80 products across nearly two dozen brands, including Organic Valley, Oatly and Ensure, according to an announcement on the Food and Drug Administration website.

Items under recall have been in circulation as early as April 2021 and have expiration dates into 2024, the company said in a news release. The total number of units impacted is unclear.

Additionally, King’s Hawaiian announced a voluntary recall of its pretzel slider and hamburger buns, and its pretzel slider bites, last week because the products used an ingredient supplied by Lyons Magnus.

Lyons Magnus advised throwing away or returning any product under recall. The company, which is collaborating with the FDA on the recall, is fielding consumer questions at 1-800-627-0557.

What are the products potentially contaminated with?

The recalled products run the risk of contamination from two microbes: Cronobacter sakazakii and Clostridium botulinum, according to the recall.

"Root cause analysis indicates that the products did not meet commercial sterility specifications," Lyons Magnus' statement read.

While infection from Cronobacter sakazakii is rare, according to the recall, symptoms can include vomiting, fever and a urinary tract infection. Immunocompromised people are more vulnerable to infection.

The second microbe, Clostridium botulinum, has not been found in the products. But it can cause potentially deadly food poisoning known as botulism anywhere from six hours to two weeks after ingestion, according to the announcement on the FDA site. Slurred speech, droopy eyelids, blurred vision, difficulty swallowing and muscle weakness are potential symptoms, with potential death resulting from respiratory paralysis if untreated.

No illnesses or deaths due to contamination were reported in the recall announcement. Lyons Magnus declined making any additional comment to USA TODAY.

What products were recalled?

These brands have products under recall. Keep scrolling to see the specific products affected for each brand, as listed in Lyons Magnus' recall statement. If you purchased a product listed here, click here to see if it is part of the affected lot.

Lyons Barista Style

Lyons Ready Care

Cafe Grumpy

Tone It Up

Uproot

Organic Valley

Sated

Aloha

Rejuvenate

Optimum Nutrition

Sweetie Pie Organics

Intelligentsia

Ensure Harvest

PediSure Harvest

Glucerna

Kate Farms

Pirq

Oatly

Premier Protein

MRE

Stumptown

Imperial

Oatly

Oat-Milk Barista Edition 18ct/11 fl oz cartons

Oat-Milk Chocolate 18ct/11 fl oz cartons

Oat-Milk 18ct/11 fl oz cartons

Oat-Milk Barista Edition 12ct/32 fl oz slim cartons

Stumptown

Cold Brew Coffee With Oat Milk Original 12ct/325ml cartons

Cold Brew Coffee With Oat Milk Horchata 12ct/325ml cartons

Cold Brew Coffee With Oat Milk Chocolate 12ct/325ml cartons

Cold Brew Coffee With Cream & Sugar Chocolate 12ct/325ml cartons

Cold Brew Coffee with Cream & Sugar Original 12ct/325ml cartons

Lyons Barista Style

Sweet Cream Frappe base 12ct/32 fl oz cartons

Almond Non-Dairy Beverage 12ct/32 fl oz cartons

Coconut Non-Dairy Beverage 12ct/32 fl oz cartons

Oat Non-Dairy Beverage 12ct/32 fl oz cartons

Soy Non-Dairy Beverage 12ct/32 fl oz cartons

Lyons Ready Care

No Sugar Added 1.7 High Calorie High Protein Nutritional Drink Vanilla 12ct/32 fl oz cartons

Plant-Based Protein Shake Vanilla 24ct/8.45 fl oz cartons

Plant-Based Protein Shake Chocolate 24ct/8.45 fl oz cartons

Thickened Dairy Drink - Mildly Thick/Nectar Consistency 24ct/8 fl oz cartons

Thickened Dairy Drink - Moderately Thick/Honey Consistency 24ct/8 fl oz cartons

Thickened Dairy Drink - Mildly Thick/Nectar Consistency 12ct/32 fl oz cartons

Thickened Dairy Drink - Moderately Thick/Honey Consistency 12ct/32 fl oz cartons

2.0 High Calorie High Protein Nutritional Drink Butter Pecan 12ct/32 fl oz cartons

2.0 High Calorie High Protein Nutritional Drink Chocolate 12ct/32 fl oz cartons

2.0 High Calorie High Protein Nutritional Drink Vanilla 12ct/32 fl oz cartons

Cafe Grumpy

Ready to Drink Cold Brew Coffee4ct/11 fl oz cartons

Tone It Up

Plant-Based Protein Shake Chocolate 4ct/11 fl oz cartons

Plant-Based Protein Shake Vanilla 4ct/11 fl oz cartons

Uproot

Oatmilk Organic Oats 18ct/8 fl oz cartons

Peamilk Chocolate 18ct/8 fl oz cartons

Organic Valley

Organic 1% Milkfat Lowfat Chocolate Milk 12ct/8 fl oz cartons

Organic 1% Milkfat Lowfat Milk 12ct/8 fl oz cartons

Organic Whole Milk 12ct/8 fl oz cartons

Sated

Complete Keto Meal Shake Chocolate Flavor 12ct/11 fl oz cartons

Aloha

Chocolate Sea Salt Plant-Based Protein 4ct/330ml cartons

Coconut Plant-Based Protein 4ct/330ml cartons

Vanilla Plant-Based Protein 4ct/330ml cartons

Iced Coffee Plant-Based Protein 4ct/330ml cartons

Rejuvenate

Muscle Health+ Vanilla 4ct/11 fl oz cartons

Muscle Health+ Chocolate 4ct/11 fl oz cartons

Optimum Nutrition

Gold Standard 100% Whey Vanilla 12ct/11 fl oz cartons

Gold Standard 100% Whey Chocolate 12ct/11 fl oz cartons

Sweetie Pie Organics

Organic Lactation Smoothie Mango Banana 12ct/11.1 fl oz cartons

Organic Lactation Smoothie Apple Pear 12ct/11.1 fl oz cartons

Mango Banana Smoothie 4ct/11.1 fl oz cartons

Apple Pear Smoothie 4ct/11.1 fl oz cartons

Intelligentsia

Cold Coffee 12ct/330ml cartons

Oat Latte 12ct/330ml cartons

Ensure Harvest

Ensure Harvest 1.2 Cal For Tube Feeding 24ct/8 fl oz cartons

PediaSure Harvest

PediaSure Harvest 1.0 Cal For Tube Feeding 24ct/8 fl oz cartons

Glucerna

Cases of 24 8-ounce cartons (sold only at Costco, BJ's Wholesale Club, and Sam's Club)

Chocolate 24ct/237ml cartons

Strawberry 24ct/237ml cartons

Vanilla 24ct/237ml cartons

Kate Farms

Pediatric Peptide 1.0 Vanilla 12ct/250ml cartons

Standard 1.0 Vanilla 12ct/325ml cartons

Nutrition Shake Coffee 12ct/11 fl oz cartons

Nutrition Shake Chocolate 12ct/11 fl oz cartons

Nutrition Shake Vanilla 12ct/11 fl oz cartons

Standard 1.4 Plain 12ct/325ml cartons

Peptide 1.5 Plain 12ct/325ml cartons

Pediatric Standard 1.2 Vanilla 12ct/250ml cartons

Pediatric Peptide 1.5 Vanilla 12ct/250ml cartons

Pirq

Plant Protein Decadent Chocolate 12ct/325ml cartons

Plant Protein Caramel Coffee 12ct/325ml cartons

Plant Protein Golden Vanilla 12ct/325ml cartons

Plant Protein Decadent Chocolate 4ct/325ml cartons

Plant Protein Caramel Coffee 4ct/325ml cartons

Plant Protein Golden Vanilla 4ct/325ml cartons

Plant Protein Very Strawberry 12ct/325ml cartons

Plant Protein Very Strawberry 4ct/325ml cartons

Premier Protein

Chocolate 12ct/330ml cartons

Vanilla 18ct/330ml cartons

Chocolate 18ct/330ml cartons

Vanilla 12ct/330ml cartons

Vanilla 4ct/330ml cartons

Café Latte4ct/330ml cartons

Café Latte12ct/330ml cartons

Café Latte18ct/330ml cartons

Vanilla 15ct/330ml cartons

MRE

Cookies & Cream Protein Shake 4ct/330ml cartons

Milk Chocolate Protein Shake 4ct/330ml cartons

Salted Caramel Protein Shake 4ct/330ml cartons

Vanilla Milk Shake Protein Shake 4ct/330ml cartons

Imperial

Thickened Dairy Drink - Mildly Thick/Nectar Consistency 24ct/8 fl oz cartons

Thickened Dairy Drink - Moderately Thick/Honey Consistency 24ct/8 fl oz cartons

Thickened Dairy Drink - Mildly Thick/Nectar Consistency 12ct/32 fl oz cartons

Thickened Dairy Drink - Moderately Thick/Honey Consistency 12ct/32 fl oz cartons

Med Plus NSA 1.7 Vanilla Nutritional Drink 12ct/32 fl oz cartons

Med Plus 2.0 Vanilla Nutritional Drink 12ct/32 fl oz cartons

Med Plus 2.0 Butter Pecan Nutritional Drink 12ct/32 fl oz cartons

