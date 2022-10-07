Organization of American States head faces probe of romantic relationship with staffer - report

FILE PHOTO: Ninth Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles
·2 min read

(Reuters) - The chief of the Organization of American States (OAS) is facing an internal probe into allegations he had a romantic relationship with a staff member that may have violated the organization's ethics policies, a media report said on Friday.

The Associated Press reported that Secretary General Luis Almagro formed a "long-running" consensual relationship with a Mexican-born woman two decades his junior, citing a half-dozen sources.

Delegates of the democracy-building organization gathered in Lima earlier this week for the group's annual meeting.

Almagro, who has led the Washington-based OAS since 2015, previously served as foreign minister in his native Uruguay. He is separated from his wife, the report added.

The allegations came just weeks after the Inter-American Development Bank fired President Mauricio Claver-Carone following allegations, which he denies, that he had a relationship with a subordinate.

The OAS could not immediately be reached for comment and Reuters could not independently verify the report.

In a comment to the Associated Press, an OAS spokesman denied that 59-year-old Almagro was ever the woman's supervisor, though she was reported to have had the title "adviser" to the secretary general in earlier online biographies.

"Almagro never took part in any decisions regarding this staff member's interests within the OAS," spokesman Gonzalo Espariz is quoted as having said.

The woman - who was not identified - has been on unpaid leave since June, the report added.

The OAS' ethics guidelines say staff must not have intimate relationships when they interfere "with the performance of their duties or to disadvantage others in the workplace."

It also dictates that managers must step back from "supervising or evaluating" the other individual.

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice in Mexico City, Writing by Isabel Woodford; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Recommended Stories

  • Can Kansas State football continue to run wild against stingy Iowa State defense?

    Will Iowa State be the team to finally slow down Kansas State's lethal running game?

  • NYC Mayor Eric Adams declares state of emergency over migrants

    New York City's mayor declared a state of emergency on Friday over the thousands of migrants who have been sent from Southern border states since the spring, saying the demand being put on the city to provide housing and other assistance is “not sustainable."

  • Crypto Exchange Huobi Global to be Acquired by About Capital

    The top-10 crypto exchange by volume will have a new controlling shareholder.

  • Conservative provocateur Christian Walker's 'totally countercultural' fury knows no bounds. Senate GOP hopeful Herschel Walker should have anticipated that.

    Christian Walker cultivated a bomb-thrower persona online. Those who follow him shouldn't be surprised he's now attacking his dad, Herschel Walker.

  • Wells Fargo (WFC) Stock Moves -1.07%: What You Should Know

    Wells Fargo (WFC) closed at $41.79 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.07% move from the prior day.

  • Luis Castillo throws 7 1/3 scoreless in Seattle Mariners' first playoff win since 2001

    Luis Castillo is among four Seattle Mariners players and one coach to have played for the Cincinnati Reds.

  • Haiti to seek a foreign armed force to combat gangs, decree says

    (Reuters) -Haiti's government has authorized Prime Minister Ariel Henry to ask the international community for a "specialized armed force" to address a crisis caused by a blockade of the country's main fuel port that has led to crippling shortages, according to a decree circulating on Friday. Haiti has ground to a halt since a coalition of gangs blocked the Varreux fuel terminal last month. The decree allows Henry to "solicit and obtain from Haiti's international partners effective support through immediate deployment of a specialized armed force to stop ... the insecurity resulting from the joint actions of armed gangs and their sponsors."

  • Tesla's Optimus and the problem with humanoids

    Unlike Elon Musk's latest creation, the most useful robots, experts say, do not look human - so far.

  • Prince Harry, others accuse Daily Mail of phone tapping - law firm

    STORY: Prince Harry and singer Elton John are among a group that has launched legal action against the publisher of the Daily Mail newspaper. They are alleging phone-tapping and other breaches of privacy, a law firm representing the group said on Thursday (October 6). The group includes actors Elizabeth Hurley and Sadie Frost along with Elton John’s partner and filmmaker David Furnish, as well as Doreen Lawrence, the mother of Black teenager Stephen Lawrence who was murdered in a racist attack in southeast London in 1993. Law firm Hamlins said in a statement: "The individuals are aware of evidence that points to breaches of privacy, including placing listening devices inside people’s cars and commissioning the bugging of live, private phone calls."Harry and his wife Meghan’s relations with Britain’s tabloid press collapsed after their marriage in 2018 and the couple previously said they would have ‘zero engagement’ with the four major British papers - including the Daily Mail - accusing them of false and invasive coverage. Associated Newspapers – the Daily Mail’s publisher – refuted the allegations. A spokesman described them as unsubstantiated, highly defamatory and said it appears to be “a fishing expedition by claimants and their lawyers.”

  • Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot sings TikTok karaoke amid 37% increase in violent crime

    Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot made a TikTok video including her singing karaoke while the city experiences a 37% rise in violent crime when compared to 2021.

  • Chile permanently closes mining areas connected to giant sinkhole

    Chile's mining minister announced on Friday the permanent closure of mining stopes directly related to a giant sinkhole that appeared in the northern part of the country in July. Mining minister Marcela Hernando made the announcement after meeting with union members, mine workers and technical experts studying the sinkhole. "The sector of the Gaby stopes, that are directly related to the subsidence, are closed definitively and will never be exploited again," Hernando said, referring to a sector of stopes in the Alcaparrosa copper mine in northern Chile.

  • Ukraine’s Resilience Transcends the Battlefield

    A series of polls suggests that the war has increased the Ukrainian people’s trust in their government

  • Pennsylvania school district created culture of anti-LGBTQ discrimination, complaint alleges

    The American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania filed a federal complaint Thursday alleging one of the largest school districts in the state has created a

  • Why Red Sox shouldn't feel urgency to sign Rafael Devers this winter

    John Tomase explains why the Red Sox should actually wait before signing third baseman Rafael Devers to a massive long-term contract extension.

  • U.S. Treasury sets new tax credit rule to expand affordable housing

    The U.S. Treasury moved to preserve and expand the supply of affordable housing on Friday by finalizing a new tax credit income rule that may qualify more housing projects and extending deadlines for when they must be placed in service. Previously, projects qualifying for the tax credit, which can offset up to 70% of an affordable housing project's costs, needed to make at least 20% of the units available to residents earning 50% of the local area's median income (AMI) or 40% of the units at 60% of AMI. Dave Borsos, vice president of capital markets at the National Multifamily Housing Council, an industry trade group, said the change would keep more low-income people in such units even if their income rises slightly.

  • 'America's Got Talent' going global with all-stars version

    A global version of “America's Got Talent” that will bring together past contestants from the U.S. show and other countries is coming to NBC. The judges will be familiar: Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel, who are on “America's Got Talent.”

  • Lithuania's Nauseda: Need to build strong deterrence to keep Kremlin at bay

    The West must build strong deterrence in its support of Ukraine to make sure that Russia does not want to risk expanding the war, Lithuania's president Gitanas Nauseda said on Friday on his arrival at a EU summit in Prague. "We have to build very credible deterrents that Kremlin's regime does not want to test our ability to respond," he told reports. "We have to be strong and not let us (be) manipulated because the Kremlin regime is very good at that," Nauseda added.

  • Here's Why Fake Heiress Anna Delvey Will Be Disappearing From Social Media Soon

    Instagram is about to be a no-go for the subject of 'Inventing Anna.'

  • A Black Man Died In A South Carolina Detention Center. Now His Family Demands Answers

    On Monday, 29-year-old Lavell Najah Lane died at Spartanburg County Detention Center (SCDC). Not only is his family demanding answers surrounding his death, but they are requesting video footage of Lane in custody as well.

  • U.S. Postal Service wants to hike stamp prices to 63 cents

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) said Friday it wants to raise the price of first-class Forever mail stamps from 60 to 63 cents to account for inflationary costs. USPS filed notice of the proposed hike with the Postal Regulatory Commission and wants the increase to take effect Jan. 22. U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said in August that inflation would cause USPS costs to exceed its 2022 budget plan "by well over $1 billion."