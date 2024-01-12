Organization finding success for graduates
"Change Course" is helping Iowans get back to work after a tough time
NASA and Lockheed Martin have finally taken the wraps off of the X-59, a "quiet supersonic" aircraft that may shape the future of both military and civilian air travel. The X-59 has been under development at Lockheed Martin Skunk Works for years, following a $248 million grant from NASA in 2018. Until now the aircraft has only been seen in various stages of disassembly in the hangar; today marks the first time it's been out on the tarmac in public view, and of course they made quite a to-do over at Lockheed's Palmdale facility.
Stock up on 22-ounce jar candles, including Sparkling Cinnamon and Clean Cotton, for less than $20.
Believe it or not, now is a great time to buy Segway's fun around-town ride. Prepare for summer and save a huge $270 on the F25 electric scooter right now.
In an unannounced update to its usage policy, OpenAI has opened the door to military applications of its technologies. While the policy previously prohibited use of its products for the purposes of "military and warfare," that language has now disappeared, and OpenAI did not deny that it was now open to military uses. Unannounced changes to policy wording happen fairly frequently in tech as the products they govern the use of evolve and change, and OpenAI is clearly no different.
Let’s take a look at the video game promises heading into 2024.
Score bralettes, shapewear, loungewear and more, with discounts of up to 50%!
Kalen DeBoer has some legendary shoes to fill at Alabama. History hasn't been too kind to coaches who follow all-timers.
Each week during the 2023-24 NBA season, we will take a deeper dive into some of the league’s biggest storylines in an attempt to determine whether the trends are based more in fact or fiction.
It promises to deliver a smile that's 12 levels brighter in just 10 days, and it's on major sale.
At CES 2024, the Pebble Flow is showing how you can really optimize an RV to work in the age of electric vehicles.
What you need to know about how to watch the Dolphins at Chiefs game this weekend.
The plan forgave debts for those who borrowed $12,000 or less and have been in repayment for 10 years.
It's been two decades since I developed the first driverless motorcycle, Ghostrider, as part of the DARPA Grand Challenge, an event that is widely viewed as the dawn of autonomous vehicles. With such rapid advances, at the time, the consensus was that there would be an autonomous car in every driveway within the next 10 years. Much progress has been made since then, and 2024 — the 20th anniversary of Ghostrider — will be another seminal year for autonomous vehicles, especially for off-road industries.
It's finally time for the 2023 Emmy Awards. Here's how to watch the much-delayed award show.
Google will allow more "game types and operators not covered by an existing licensing framework."
A Subaru WRX Limited is entering our long-term fleet, so here's everything you need to know about it.
The 2024 Olympics provide a major exposure opportunity for the NBA.
The LG Bon Voyage is concept camping trailer that packs in many of LG’s CES “greatest hits,” retooled and restyled for near-future camping that’s both incredibly comfortable and… unlikely.
Lucid Motors delivered only 6,001 of the 8,428 cars it built last year, as it continues to struggle to generate demand for its luxury electric sedans. Lucid also said in late 2023 that it had shipped 800 cars to Saudi Arabia to be assembled at a new facility in the Kingdom. In total, Lucid's 2023 production and sales figures were only marginally better than they were in 2022, where it built 7,180 cars and delivered 4,369 of them.
The Detroit Auto Show moved to June. Then it didn't. Then it moved to September. And now it's moving back to January? Here's the latest.