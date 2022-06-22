Organization opens in Pittsburgh to improve resident and police relationships

A new foundation dedicated to police-community collaboration launched in Pittsburgh today.

The Hear Foundation is a nonprofit aimed at improving relationships between law enforcement and local residents.

It’s co-founded by police shooting survivor and community advocate Leon Ford, as well as Pittsburgh police chief Scott Schubert.

The nonprofit has been in the works for months.

Its aim is to begin healing and addressing the cycle of gun violence plaguing neighborhoods.

Coming up on Channel 11 News at 5 — WPXI’s Mike Holden talks to chief Schubert and Ford about the organization’s mission and its “Summer of Healing”.

