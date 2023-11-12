Organizations host day of giving: 'Everyone is in a pinch. That motivated us to help'

Nov. 11—LIMA — The community gathered for a day of giving at the Bradfield Center on Saturday morning. In partnership with Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center, the community center provided resources for those in need this holiday season.

Community members across the city received a meal, clothes, resources from the City of Lima and Allen Public Health, resources for health care and flu shots. Third Ward Council Member Carla Thompson said the event was a joint effort from the Bradfield Center, Mercy Health, ONU and community volunteers.

"This is what it looks like to be part of a community coming together to give thanks and it's not about us," Mercy Health St. Rita's Medical Center Health Coordinator Anisha Pridgen said. "To be a part of such a huge impact in the short amount of time that I've been here is overwhelming in a great way. I'm so thankful to be a part of such an amazing team with clear guidance, direction, and all the assistance in the world."

The Bradfield Center previously held the "Three Part Blessing" community effort. Bradfield Center Program Coordinator Tesha Banks said Pridgen discussed with the community center having an event to provide community resources and add health care.

"It is always good this time of year because of the holidays," Banks said. "Everyone is in a pinch. That motivated us to help."

The Bradfield Center will host a Senior Luncheon on Dec. 14. For more information reach the community center www.bradfieldcommunitycenter.com.

