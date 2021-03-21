How to Organize a Small Bathroom

Haniya Rae
·3 min read

Consumer Reports has no financial relationship with advertisers on this site.

In a small bathroom, you’re likely working with a cupboard under the sink or a medicine cabinet behind the mirror—if you’re lucky to have any storage at all.

To maximize a tight space, only keep on hand what you use in the bathroom on the regular. You know, stuff to clean, dry, primp, powder your nose, medicate, and of course, bathe.

“The stuff you use every day should be accessible,” says Kelly Beutler, owner of The Joyful Sort in Columbus, Ohio. “These items should be kept in easy-to-reach places, such as the front of your undersink cabinet or at the top of a bathroom caddy.”

Jamie Hord, owner of Horderly Professional Organizing in New York, NY, calls these “active items,” and suggests storing any duplicate products in an outside closet or cabinet to clear up clutter.

Here, quick tips for keeping a small bathroom functional, organized, and looking good.

1. Prioritize the Prime Real Estate

Reserve eye-level medicine cabinets or undersink drawers for mouth-care products and other items that are part of your morning and nighttime routine, Hord says. Ultimately, keep anything that you need frequently in the easiest-to-reach spots. Items you use every so often (perfumes and colognes, nail polish removers, medications) can go in harder-to-reach places.

2. Sort Items by Category

“In bathrooms in particular, people just toss everything into their undersink cabinet,” Beutler says. She recommends subdividing any cabinet space with bins and trays for smaller products, such as makeup, feminine hygiene products, or shaving supplies.

3. For Organizing Containers, Use Glass or Acrylic

“A few of our favorite bathroom products are acrylic drawers to maximize under the sink, drawer organizers to create structure in your drawers and containment in your medicine cabinet, and jars to keep often-used items on your counter neat and tidy,” Hord says. These let you easily see what you have and are also easy to wipe down and keep clean.

4. Consider a Bidet Seat

Consumer Reports recently conducted a study with more than two dozen owners of bidet seats who gave us feedback about their, ahem, experience. A common response was that the bidet greatly reduced or even eliminated the need for toilet paper. One respondent said the bidet gave them “less toilet paper anxiety.” And if you require less TP, that’s one thing you don’t need to stock up on and store.

5. Ventilation Is Key

But, admittedly, proper bathroom ventilation in a small space can be tough. To avoid mold and mildew growth, leave the air vent on, crack open a window, and/or leave the door open to let the steam dissipate. Regularly wash both the shower curtain and the curtain liner, at least every 1 to 3 months. Try to avoid keeping anything metal (think shaving cans, canisters, or razors) in your shower, otherwise you could wind up with rust stains.

6. Get the Rest Outta There

You might want a spare roll or two of toilet paper and an extra bottle of hand soap handy, but keep other duplicates, like extra shampoo or spare towels, contained (and labeled, if it’s a toiletry) in a closet. Bathroom cleaning supplies can go under the kitchen sink or wherever you keep general cleaning products.

Recommended Stories

  • 10 Ways to Make the Most of Your Garden This Spring (10 photos)

    Whether you’re dreaming of planting colorful flowers, picking homegrown fruits and veggies or creating your own backyard retreat, early spring is the perfect time get started on the garden. Here are 10 ideas for planting, planning and organizing that will set you up to enjoy it this season and next.

  • 10 Spring Cleaning Tips To Help Get Your Home Under Control

    The first day of spring brings out the ambitious do-gooder in us all. Finally paint the guest room? Go through the kids’ toys? Clean out the attic? Of course we will!But when push comes to shove, are you really...

  • 9 products that will help with spring cleaning

    These products will help kickstart your spring cleaning. Add more floor space to the garage, clean up the kids' toys, and more.

  • ‘The best towels you will ever use’: Amazon’s No. 1 towels are less than $40

    So soft they'll make you want to fall asleep.

  • Thousands of Amazon Shoppers Love These $35 Mixing Bowls That Secretly Include 11 Bonus Items

    “These are a must-have item for any kitchen.”

  • These Bubble Cube Candles Are Unlike Any Other You Already Have in Your Home

    We'd display these fun candles all over the place.

  • How Much You Should Really Be Spending on Clothing Every Month

    It might surprise you.

  • 5 viral TikTok beauty products you need to try

    With so many beauty products out there and countless endorsements for what seems like everything, it can be difficult to figure out what's actually worth the money.

  • The Consumer Reports Guide to Ceiling Fans

    When you shop through retailer links on our site, we may earn affiliate commissions. 100% of the fees we collect are used to support our nonprofit mission. Learn more. Unlike air conditioners, c...

  • Jen Psaki on the White House Plan to Reopen Schools: "Our Eyes Are Wide Open to the Challenges"

    Following this week's announcement that the COVID-19 relief package has allocated $122 billion to K-12 schools nationwide, the prospect of President Joe Biden making good on his promise to reopen the majority of schools within his first 100 days in office feels more feasible. In a White House press briefing on Wednesday, Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said he notified officials in every state of how much of the American Rescue Plan's funds they would receive starting this month, with the goal of getting schools open "safely and quickly."

  • Kate Middleton’s All-Camel Look Is A Lesson In Monochrome Dressing

    On Wednesday, after weeks of wearing vibrant shades of pink and green, Kate Middleton’s style took a turn for the understated. The Duchess of Cambridge appeared in East London wearing camel head-to-toe. While meeting with paramedics and ambulance staff from Newham Ambulance Station, Middleton chose a double-breasted, camel coat — which she’s previously worn on a number of occasions, including to a visit at the Ely and Careau Children’s Centre in Wales in January 2020 — from Spanish fashion brand Massimo Dutti. With it, she sported a Reiss turtleneck in a near-exact shade and a handbag from Métier. To complete the look, she added citrine drop earrings from Kiki McDonough and a floral face mask from her go-to brand Amaia. Once again, the Duchess of Cambridge proved that sticking to one shade is a tried-and-true recipe for (sartorial) success. Anyone who keeps track of the Duchess and her many style moments knows all too well that monochrome is her go-to styling hack. For her official royal duties, Middleton often sticks to a color palette of red, navy blue, dark green, and black, with one color making up the majority of each individual look. Though her Massimo Dutti coat is sold out, other pieces from her look are very much in stock. Her Reiss turtleneck — which is fitted, ribbed, and made of wool and alpaca — is (somehow) still available in every size at Nordstrom for $180. (If you’re not a camel person, it also comes in cream, navy, and black.) Her suede Métier shoulder bag and clutch, which she brought along on the Royal Train Tour in December, is also in stock, though it’ll cost you $1,170 at Matches Fashion. On the more affordable side, her Amaia mask is only $21. Shop her look below. At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?Kate Middleton's Suit Will Never Go Out Of StyleMeena Harris’ Inauguration Dress Is Royal-ApprovedAll Of Kate Middleton's Royal Train Tour Coats

  • The spring Kohl's Friends and Family sale has arrived and the deals are incredible

    The Kohl's Friends and Family sale just kicked off with sitewide deals on home décor, furniture, clothing and more for spring—shop our top picks.

  • Investigations into possible rare, serious vaccine side effects are not worrying - they're reassuring

    Reports of serious illness after COVID-19 vaccines don't mean you're in danger: it means the system monitoring side effects is working.

  • Yard of the Week: Pool, Pergola and Gardens in Wisconsin (17 photos)

    This Cedarburg, Wisconsin, family of four was ready to cool off at home during the summers and expand their potential for entertaining outdoors. They also wanted to entice their two preteen daughters to hang out at their house as they got older. The design process began by sharing Houzz photos of pergolas...

  • If You Prefer an Early Dinner, This Intermittent Fasting Method Will Be Easy For You

    By now, you've probably heard about the benefits of intermittent fasting (IF) some people have experienced, such as weight loss (especially for stubborn belly fat), more energy, improved digestion, decreased sugar cravings, and better sleep. There are so many ways to fit intermittent fasting into your life, so if you've been thinking about it, there's bound to be one that's right for you.

  • Peepers Popped for Fall 2021 Women’s Fashion Season

    In Paris and Milan, models’ eyes were in focus at houses such as Dior, Versace, Giambattista Valli and No. 21.

  • Whiskey makers face worsening hangover from trade dispute

    A hangover from Trump-era tariff disputes could become even more painful for American whiskey distillers unless their entanglement in a trans-Atlantic trade fight is resolved soon. Bourbon, Tennessee whiskey and rye whiskey were left out of recent breakthroughs to start rebuilding U.S. trade relations with the European Union and the United Kingdom in the wake of Donald Trump's presidency. Tariffs were suspended on some spirits, but the 25% tariffs slapped on American whiskey by the EU and UK remain in place.

  • An adoption tale: Uncovering a lifelong secret

    In the post-war years, social mores forced more than three million unwed mothers into what has been characterized as an adoption industry. Correspondent Rita Braver talks with two families who, late in life, discovered their shared connection owing to a young woman having been coerced into giving up her baby; and with Gabrielle Glaser, author of "American Baby: A Mother, a Child, and the Shadow History of Adoption."

  • In California: Newsom says all Californians expected to be eligible for vaccine by May 1

    Plus: California's vaccination costs rise amid changes to Blue Shield oversight. And rah! State reverses cheerleader ban

  • 41 Stylish Amazon Items You Won't Regret Buying

    Headbands, jeans, and socks, oh my.