Organized crime groups from South America linked to metro Phoenix burglaries

Police departments across the Valley have seen a rise of residential home burglaries believed to be committed by organized crime tourists, according to the Scottsdale Police Department.

Police from Scottsdale, Paradise Valley, Peoria, Phoenix, Gilbert and the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office have all dealt with past or ongoing cases believed to be linked to organized crime known to law enforcement as South American theft groups or crime tourists.

Scottsdale police brought attention to the renewed trend and spike in home burglaries, which police said is part of a larger nationwide problem all involving similar crimes.

Scottsdale police reported that this emerging trend began in October 2023, following a pattern observed in previous burglaries targeting homes while residents were away.

Since October, Scottsdale has experienced 22 burglaries of this nature, with the latest incident occurring on Jan. 24.

According to Scottsdale police, crime tourists have been carrying out their operations in the United States, presenting an ongoing decadelong issue seen in cities such as New York and Los Angeles.

While only a few of the cases in Scottsdale have resulted in arrests, those that did saw the police department providing evidence that establishes a regional connection to South American theft groups.

Chilean nationals arrested in Scottsdale previously

On May 26, 2019, Scottsdale police arrested three Chilean nationals after committing a commercial burglary, with all of them later sentenced to felony probation.

On May 19, 2022, police arrested four Chileans after linking them to two residential burglaries in north Scottsdale, with the suspects receiving varying sentences from one to three years in prison.

Scottsdale police said that in both of these cases, the Chilean nationals had no previous criminal record in the United States.

"This criminal trend has been a continuous and escalating problem. It is not one group or ring responsible for this crime series. This is transnational organized crime," read a Jan. 25 update from the Scottsdale chief of police, Jeff Walther.

Scottsdale collaborated with multiple Valley police departments in a joint effort to conduct recent surveillance operations.

A team of detectives convened on Wednesday to discuss the subject, as reported by Scottsdale police spokesperson Allison Sempsis.

Sempsis said Valley detectives and police were "working towards a common goal of identifying and apprehending the offenders involved."

Scottsdale police were not alone, as other Valley cities also experienced burglaries in neighborhoods believed to be committed by crime tourists.

Here's a look at how other Valley cities are impacted by this crime trend.

Gilbert has 7 cases

Gilbert experienced seven cases believed to be perpetrated by South American theft groups or crime tourists.

Levi Leyba, Gilbert police spokesperson, said the department was working with other Valley police to investigate the cases that could be connected.

Leyba reminded residents to secure all locks on doors and windows, including those on second-story buildings, and to ensure that garage doors are closed.

Phoenix identifies 3 cases

Phoenix police had identified three cases possibly related to crime tourists but said the community at large did not have to be worried.

Sgt. Phil Krynsky of the Phoenix Police Department noted that the majority of reported suspects in these burglaries were non-violent and would flee upon realizing that a homeowner was present.

Krynsky highlighted the benefit of home security systems and cameras to keep a home safe whenever the owner is away.

When away for extended periods, Krynsky recommended that homeowners notify their neighbors to prevent mail and packages from being left outside, as this could signal to potential burglars that the house is vacant.

Peoria police report 3 possible burglaries

Peoria police were investigating three possibly related burglaries. Two of these incidents involved the theft of items from a home, while the third was an attempted burglary, as reported by Peoria police spokesperson Kristopher Babros.

Babros assured the Peoria community that there was no immediate concern. However, he advised residents to ensure their locks are engaged and consider using security cameras, lights, and signage to enhance security and act as deterrents.

Paradise Valley notes increase in burglaries

Jimmy Phan, spokesperson for Paradise Valley police, mentioned an uptick in similar burglaries in March 2022, although the exact number remained unclear.

Phan further noted that the majority of burglaries in Paradise Valley, believed to be committed by crime tourists, occurred when there was no one present on the property."

Phan specifically suggested homeowners with small valuables store their items in a secure safe that is affixed to a solid surface.

Phan said residents could email him at CRO@Paradisevalleyaz.org for a review of home security measures and to determine if a Paradise Valley home may be at risk.

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office aids in investigation

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office played a role in the multi-agency effort to investigate crime tourists and South American theft rings. However, details of the investigation were not ready to be disclosed, as stated by Sheriff spokesperson Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez.

Chandler police provide assistance

While Chandler police did not have any active burglary cases believed to be connected to South American theft groups or crime tourists, the department was aware of ongoing investigations by other Valley agencies.

Chandler police also provided assistance to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office on a burglary call believed to be associated on Dec. 30, 2023, as reported by Sgt. Ricardo Gonzales.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: South American organized crime targeting Arizona homes, police say