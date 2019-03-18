Organized crime has a long history at the Jersey Shore

Arrest in death of reputed Gambino family boss in New Jersey is reminder supposed mobsters have lived – and worked – at the Shore since Prohibition.

ASBURY PARK, N.J. – The arrest Saturday in New Jersey of a 24-year-old man who was charged with murder in the slaying of reputed Gambino family boss Francesco "Franky Boy" Cali, is just the latest link between the Jersey Shore and organized crime.

Mobsters have had a long love affair with the Shore, dating back to Prohibition days.

Middletown's Deep Cut Park was once the estate of mob boss Vito Genovese, who bought it in 1935; it burned down in 1937. Genovese later relocated to Atlantic Highlands, where he lived from 1949 to 1959, when he went to prison.

In more recent times, Angelo Prisco, a reputed Genovese crime family captain, divided his time between the Bronx and Toms River, where he had a town house. Prisco was was convicted on murder and racketeering charges in 2002.

On Saturday, officials with the New York Police Department identified Anthony Comello as the suspect in the Cali slaying. Comello is being held in the Ocean County Jail in Toms River, after his arrest in Brick, New Jersey, pending extradition to Staten Island, where he will face murder charges, according to the NYPD.

Cali, 53, was found dead outside his Staten Island home Wednesday night, after being shot 10 times in the torso, the NYPD said.

Police had no updates on Comello on Sunday.

Population growth lures organized crime

Members of organized crime families and their associates weren't just drawn to the Shore for the sea and salt air.

The rapid growth of Monmouth and Ocean counties in the 1960s and 1970s created business opportunities for mob families, according to a 1972 Asbury Park Press story. The state Investigation Commission held hearings in February of that year about organized crime in Ocean County.

Martin Halloran, head of a federal strike force in Essex County, told the commission that mobsters were drawn to Ocean County because of a crackdown on criminal activity by authorities in northern New Jersey, and the population boom in Ocean County.

While towns like Toms River and Brick were growing rapidly, police forces in Ocean County’s expanding towns still remained small, and were initially unable to cope with organized crime, Halloran said. Many members of organized crime families started migrating to the Shore in the early 1960s.

But organized crime existed at the Jersey Shore long before the 1960s and 1970s.

Prohibition days

During Prohibition in the 1930s, rumrunners were a common nuisance for those local law enforcement authorities who were not themselves aiding and abetting the movement of illegal alcohol offshore.

The S.S. Club Royale, a floating speakeasy and casino on the Manasquan River that operated at night out of Point Pleasant Beach was run by organized crime with the apparent tacit approval of Ocean County's political establishment at the time.

After an exposé on the Club Royale ran in the Toms River-based New Jersey Courier on June 6, 1934, publisher William H. Fischer was offered $1,000 in advertising in the Courier by men who presented themselves as agents of the showboat's operators.

State authorities raided the Club Royale the next month, sweeping aside four private guards standing watch at the gangplank. As the officers boarded the showboat, the crew of the vessel begged the lawmen to wait until the Ocean County sheriff arrived so he could straighten everything out, implying that their criminal enterprise had the protection of county authorities.