Organized crime, Medicare discussions set at Rodman Library

Organized crime authority to discuss 1957 murder

Eldon “Pete” Shoup was a local golf legend in Alliance. Married with one child and a second on the way, he was murdered at age 25 while trying to save his father during a burglary gone horribly awry.

Six weeks later, Shoup’s killer was gunned down on a lonely road in Madison Township. He crawled out of a shallow grave his would-be killers dug for him on the grounds of an old foundry. After staggering to a filling station, he called sheriffs’ deputies, who transported him to Lake County Memorial Hospital. There he recovered and plotted his revenge.

Author Allan R. May will discuss the complicated 1957 story when he appears at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 3 at Rodman Public Library. Registration is required to attend the program at rodmanlibrary.com, or by calling 330-821-2665.

Four men were indicted for in Shoup’s killing. When the first trial ended in a hung jury, a second trial got underway, but the two men being tried actually had nothing to do with the murder and found themselves in a struggle to stay out of the electric chair.

May is an authority on the history of organized crime in the United States and has a personal library of almost 1,000 books on the subject. May also has written six books, including two on the Mafia in the Mahoning Valley as well as “Petro: Cleveland’s Handsomest Public Enemy,” which touches on the Shoup murder.

May got his writing start with Jerry Capeci, the dean of mob writers, at Capeci’s Gangland Newswebsite. May was the main organized crime writer for Court TV’s website CrimeLibrary.com in the early 2000s, and was one of the main contributors to both AmericanMafia.com and CrimeMagazine.com.

Medicare 101 class set at RPL

Jay Culler, an expert on Medicare, will help educate patrons about the confusing process from start to finish when he presents “Medicare 101: A Simple Guide to Medicare Made Clear and Easy.” Culler will present his seminar twice inside the auditorium at Rodman Public Library – at 6 p.m. Oct. 9 and 6 p.m. Nov. 20. Registration is required to attend the seminars at rodmanlibrary.com, or by calling 330-821-2665. For more information, call 330-243-0382.

Stark sheriff to present firearm safety program

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office will present “Firearms Safe Handling and Storage” at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 2 at Rodman Public Library. The free community education program is a basic firearms course that covers a range of firearm-related topics, including safe handling and storage, understanding the CCW and Constitutional Carry law, and more. Participants will be able to ask questions and engage with instructors. Registration is required at starkcountysheriff.timetap.com/#/

