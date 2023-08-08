Organized crime suspect arrested on Naples beach, police say

Naples police officers discovered a man who violated City of Naples ordinances had active warrants out of two Florida counties, totaling 10 felony charges.

The Naples Police Department responded to the beach area of Naples Pier where Yoandry Fernandez, 40 of Oklahoma City, had glass bottles and a dog, which violates city rules. He's an organized crime suspect, according to law enforcement.

Once they identified Fernandez, they placed him under arrest and booked him at the Naples Jail Center.

He faces charges from Highlands County of criminal use of personal identification $50,000 or more, grand theft of a motor vehicle, unlawful use of a two-way communications device, scheme to defraud less than $50,000 and uttering a forgery. He also faces charges from Marion County, including organized fraud of $50,000 or more, fraudulent use of personal identification information, grand theft between $20,000 and $100,000 and two counts of possession of an unauthorized driver's license.

But he also faces three felony charges in Collier County: scheme to defraud, criminal use of personal identification information over $50,000 and grand theft between $20,000 and $100,000.

Deputies went to Glade and Grove, 983 New Harvest Road, on Jan. 24 in reference to a fraud-related incident. A person reported that a man completed a credit application to buy a tractor and mower. However, CNH Capital, the company that financed the tractor and mower, informed him the purchase was fraudulent due to identity theft, according to an arrest report.

Detectives visited an employee at Glade and Grove supply regarding the incident for the credit application and acquisition of a tractor and mower on Jan. 27. The employee told detectives he was the sales person who conducted the transaction.

He said on Dec. 9, the suspect, later identified as Fernandez, picked up the tractor and mower, presenting a driver's license with a name that was not his own but had the photo of the person present who signed multiple documents. Prior to pickup, an application for credit with CNH Capital was also completed.

Detectives met with the employee again on Feb. 2 for a photo lineup related to the fraudulent transactions. He selected the photo of Fernandez as the man who came to sign and purchase the tractor and mower. He provided a sworn statement as well as copies of the documents signed at Glade and Grove Supply.

Two days later, a detective met with the man whose identification had been used. He is not named in the report.

The victim said he became aware of the fraudulent use of his identity when he tried to make his insurance payment online and his password wouldn't grant him access. He called Progressive, and the company asked if he was calling regarding the new addition to his policy. They informed him there was a new vehicle or trailer added to it.

He then notified the Cape Coral Police Department about the possible fraudulent use of his information.

He was presented with documents from CNH Capital regarding his credit application and documents from the Florida Department of Motor regarding the "Buyers Order/ Bill of Sale" for a 2022 Trail Maxx trailer.

He told detectives he never applied for a loan or made a purchase, nor did he give permission to anyone to use his personal identifiable information to do so. He presented his real driver's license to law enforcement, verifying the pictures didn't match, according to the report.

The victim also saw the documents from Glade and Grove Supply Company, including an invoice for a tractor and mower he said he never received. He viewed the rest of the documents and said he didn't sign them.

He also didn't recognize Fernandez when presented with his photo, according to the report. He wanted to press charges.

Then on March 9, the detective met with the victim again to discuss the documents from Progressive Insurance. He recognized the two vehicles insured to him and his wife but didn't recognize the trailer policy added in December, according to the report. The new email listed and used as a "reset email" was also not his.

The detective concluded that Fernandez used the personal information of the victim to obtain a credit line to acquire a tractor and mower. Fernandez signed for two items: the tractor at Glade and Grove in Immokalee and the mower in Sarasota. He presented a driver's license with the victim's name but his photo.

Detectives offered Fernandez the opportunity for an interview regarding the charges, but he declined and requested an attorney. His bond will be set by a judge.

Emma Behrmann is a breaking news reporter for The Naples Daily News and News-Press. You may reach her at ebehrmann@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @emmabehrmann.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Oklahoma man with two warrants for his arrest detained in Naples