US imposes travel restrictions from southern Africa as Anthony Fauci says he would not be surprised if variant were already in USCoronavirus: live coverage Joe Biden speaks to the media before entering a bookstore in Nantucket on Saturday. Biden said the variant was ‘of great concern’. Photograph: Tasos Katopodis/Reuters Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have been briefed on the latest situation regarding the new Omicron coronavirus variant, the White House said on Saturday, as Britain, Germany and It