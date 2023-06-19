Organizer determined to bring back Juneteenth event after teen shot at Akron park

Akron police reported three shootings over the weekend, including one that disrupted a popular Juneteenth celebration Saturday at a West Akron park.

In the most recent incident, a 41-year-old man was shot Sunday in the 800 block of Brown Street, about a quarter-mile south of InfoCision Stadium on the University of Akron campus.

Police said he was walking with a friend when they encountered a man in his 30s riding a dirt bike. After speaking with the two men, the man on the bike shot the victim and fled on his bike.

Police gave first aid to the victim until emergency medical services arrived. He was taken to Summa Akron City Hospital.

On Friday, a 27-year-old man was shot multiple times while outside a home in the 700 block of Corice Street. When officers arrived about 3 p.m., they applied a tourniquet and he was taken to a local hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

During the exchange of gunfire, the house was hit several times, but no additional injuries were reported. Police said more than a dozen shell casings were found at the scene.

'Senseless' shooting near Stoner Hawkins Community Park

On Saturday, a 15-year-old was shot at Stoner Street and Orlando Avenue during a Juneteenth celebration at Stoner Hawkins Community Park.

"The investigation is ongoing as detectives try to determine the exact circumstances surrounding this senseless incident and identify the person or persons responsible," Akron police said in a statement Sunday.

The teen was taken to Akron Children’s Hospital. His injuries were not considered life-threatening, police said.

Juneteenth coordinator and community activist Fela Sutton said Monday in a Facebook message that reports about the shooting occurring in the park were inaccurate and that the incident took place in the street.

Sutton said she was attempting to meet with police Monday afternoon about what she called a lack of police presence at the event at the time of the shooting.

Sutton said 40 vendors and about 400 people were at the event before the shooting took place.

One of those vendors posted on Facebook that he was setting up for a gig when he packed up and left at the sound of gunshots. A person attending the event posted that people began running and took cover when the incident occurred.

Sutton posted on Facebook that she is resolved to hold the event next year.

The three shootings this weekend follow two shootings June 12, in which a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old were injured at two different locations in Akron.

