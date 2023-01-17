Organizer of failed LKNFest arrested, accused of fraud

The organizer behind a proposed festival in the Lake Norman area is now facing felony charges after authorities say she defrauded sponsors, vendors, and a family caring for a girl with a terminal illness.

According to flyers posted online, LKNFest was supposed to take over the Merino Mill Event Space in Mooresville last June, with fashion shows, pop-up shops, and scheduled events, and it was supposed to raise money and awareness for Vanishing White Matter disease. But that’s not what happened, according to a release from the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, and now the organizer is being charged with six counts of obtaining property by false pretenses.

The investigation started in July, weeks after the event was scheduled to take place. The mother of a girl with a terminal illness told deputies that she met Tammy Ann Domenick online, and Domenick had claimed she was a marketing professional from New York. The mother reported to deputies that Domenick offered to start a fundraising campaign for the girl, and the plan was to host LKNFest with a large marketing campaign to attract sponsors and donors.

A detective investigating the case spoke with vendors and sponsors who had signed up to help with the event; money, jewelry, clothes, photo booths, health products, and food were all donated.

Before the LKNFest was set to take place, Domenick had organized “Sip n’ Shop” events throughout Mooresville to build up to the event, but vendors told investigators that the smaller events “were a failure, and LKNFest never manifested into what Domenick stated.”

The social media pages for LKNFest have since been removed.

The mother of the girl with Vanishing White Matter disease said their family never received any donation money from Domenick, as promised. As of Tuesday, authorities said $29,174.99 was unaccounted for.

According to the sheriff’s office, vendors also had promissory contracts from Domenick that stated LKNFest would be sold out due to being advertised, but the vendors said that never occurred and they never saw any financial return for their investments.

The detective on the case tried to contact Domenick, but she told the detective she wasn’t in North Carolina anymore. The detective later learned that Domenick was in Arizona and had started a new company that was similar to one she ran in North Carolina. Channel 9 searched the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office for any public records related to Domenick, but no entities were connected to that name.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office says Domenick was arrested in Mesa for the charges out of North Carolina. She’s currently being held in custody but is fighting extradition to North Carolina, the sheriff’s office reported.

