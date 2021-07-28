Organizer mishaps continue to plague cycling at Tokyo Games

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
DAVE SKRETTA
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

IZU, Japan (AP) — Officials at Fuji International Speedway apologized to the Dutch team after world time trial champion Anna van der Breggen was pulled from her bike by security during a recon of the Olympic course for Wednesday's race against the clock.

The guard apparently did not know that van der Breggen was a competing athlete. She wound up falling in the incident — she was not hurt and will still compete — and video showed the Dutch riders surrounding an official's car at the track.

Kyosuke Takei, the coach of Japanese rider Eri Yonamine, said in a tweet: “Everything stopped due to a mistake by the organizer. And in the turmoil with the guards, Anna was threatened and overturned.

In another tweet, Takei wrote: “It was a big mess today time trial test run I was very sad. The organizer has too little respect for the riders. I know everyone is working hard in their own place. It was a terrible mess I haven’t seen these days.”

Tokyo officials have been criticized for their work at several cycling venues.

On Monday, former BMX world champion Niek Kimmann collided at full speed with a race steward who had wandered onto the course during a training run. Both of them went down in a heap and Kimmann, one of the favorites to win a medal when competition takes place later this week, said that he hurt his knee in the impact.

“So this is what happened today,” Kimmann wrote on social media in a post that included video. “Hit an official that wanted to cross the second straight. Hope the official is OK. My knee is sore, but will do my best to be ready for Thursday!"

Organizers have struggled with the cycling program since the moment the Olympics were awarded to Tokyo.

First, there were plans for a temporary velodrome to be built in the Japanese capital, allowing the biggest portion of the cycling program to be held in the heart of the Olympics. But the plan was scrapped in an effort to curb spending. The program that begins next week was moved two hours southwest of Tokyo to an existing track in the remote city of Izu.

That is also where mountain bike racing was contested the past two days and just south of Fuji International Speedway, where the road races and time trials were to be contested. The long distance to all of those facilities from Tokyo has caused headaches for team officials and media, who must use only Olympic-approved transportation during a 14-day soft quarantine but were unaware that there would be extremely limited bus service each day.

As a result, only a couple of reporters from the normally huge contingent of British media that typically follows its powerhouse cycling program were able to cover Tom Pidcock winning his country's first mountain bike gold medal.

In the women's road race, the long-standing policy of Olympic organizers to preclude teams from using race radios caused the Dutch team to be unaware of the situation on the road and potentially cost them a gold medal.

Winner Anna Kiesenhofer of Austria was still ahead of the peloton after an early breakway, but van der Breggen and her teammates thought all the riders had returned to the main group. So when teammate Annemiek van Vleuten, who like van der Breggen will also contest the time trial, broke away and crossed the finish line alone, she thought she had won the race.

“The only information we had was from the car or from a motorcycle, which passed by every 10 minutes or so. I was told that Anna Plichta was up front, so when I caught up with her, I thought we were in the lead,” van der Breggen said. “The worst part about it is that it’s because of the (lack of) information.”

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • A Dutch cyclist who mistakenly thought she had won gold said a quirk in the Olympic rules led to the heartbreaking error

    Annemiek van Vleuten thought she had won gold, only to later learn she had taken second instead, and it was all due to a quirk in Olympic rules.

  • Olympics-Cycling-Dygert seeks gold 10 months after horror crash

    Had it not been for her horrific crash at the world championships at Imola 10 months ago, the obvious question ahead of Wednesday's women's Olympic cycling time trial would have been who will come second behind American Chloe Dygert. The 22 km blast starting and finishing at Fuji International Speedway also looks tailor-made for a rider who took the discipline to a new level at the 2019 world championships. On a stormy day in Yorkshire, England, she went 90 seconds faster than reigning Olympic road champion Anna van der Breggen over a 30 km course, with one commentator remarking that "even the TV helicopter can't keep up with her."

  • Report: Big Ten may not have a place for Iowa State or Kansas

    Iowa State and Kansas seemingly fit into the Big Ten well but have been shot down. While the talks did not seem serious, there was at least an attempt.

  • British aircraft carrier under China's gaze as it enters disputed waters in South China Sea

    Britain's aircraft carrier entered the South China Sea on Tuesday night, as defence sources said Beijing will be watching from the air and beneath the water. The Carrier Strike Group entered the disputed waters on Tuesday. It is thought that HMS Queen Elizabeth will not be sailing through the contested Taiwan Strait on its operational maiden voyage while in the area, although its returning route has not yet been confirmed. One defence source said it was anticipated China would watch the group's

  • A Gnarly Brown Christmas? Tree Farms Dry Out in Pacific Northwest

    When Jacob Hemphill pulled into the driveway at his 200-acre Christmas tree farm in Oregon City, Oregon, on the second night of a record-breaking heat wave late last month, his stomach dropped. That morning, a vast field of about 250,000 green trees had adorned his property. But now, it was patched over with large swaths of singed brown. All of his seedlings were gone, and some of his mature trees, too — a tremendous loss that he estimates could cost him about $100,000. The deadly heat wave that

  • Election updates: Ellzey leads Wright in early voting for Texas congressional seat

    Two Republicans, Susan Wright and Jake Ellzey, are vying for the North Texas Congressional District 6 seat.

  • Streak ends: Titmus terminates Ledecky's golden run in Tokyo

    Katie Ledecky strolled onto the deck first, which meant she was headed to the second spot on the medal podium. For the first time in a brilliant career, Ledecky wasn't the first swimmer to touch the wall in an individual event at the Olympics. It wasn't quite good enough to beat Australia's Ariarne Titmus, who chased down Ledecky over the final two laps to win in 3 minutes, 56.69 seconds.

  • Astros, Mariners pull off odd trade while facing one another

    The Houston Astros have landed one of the top relievers in baseball, acquiring right-hander Kendall Graveman from the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday in an odd intra-division trade while the teams were preparing to play each other. Graveman and Rafael Montero are going to the AL West-leading Astros with infielder Abraham Toro and reliever Joe Smith going back to Seattle. “We are always looking to improve all aspects of the roster,” Astros general manager James Click said.

  • Veteran USA softball pitcher fought through tears after gold medal loss to deliver an inspiring message to young fans

    Cat Osterman has been a steady hand for USA softball for years, and was extremely emotional after coming up short in her final game with the team.

  • Man gets life for killing woman who mistook his car for Uber

    A South Carolina man was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday for the 2019 abduction and murder of a 21-year-old college student who mistook his car for her Uber ride. The jury took a little more than an hour to find Nathaniel Rowland guilty of killing Samantha Josephson, a University of South Carolina student who disappeared from Columbia’s Five Points entertainment district in March 2019. The student from Robbinsville, New Jersey, got into Rowland’s car thinking it was an Uber ride that would take her back to her apartment, prosecutors said.

  • BMW Unveils a New Electric Bike and Folding Scooter for Emissions-Free City Cruising

    Both feature battery packs that can be removed and charged at home.

  • Home of the Week: Inside a Stunning $15 Million Hawaiian Compound With a 22-Car Garage

    Perched high on a bluff overlooking Kauai's breathtaking North Shore, the home has over 11,000 square feet of space. And the adjacent lot is available, too.

  • Coe sees track and field healthy ahead of Olympic program

    With no Usain Bolt on the track and no fans in the stadium, Sebastian Coe still believes his sport is in good shape heading into the track and field program at the Tokyo Olympics. For that, Coe offered “a heartfelt thank you” to the athletes after a 2020 season almost entirely lost because of the coronavirus pandemic. “Under very straitened circumstances — which is what these Games are — we will have, I think, an outstanding track and field championships.”

  • Olympics-Protest rules at Tokyo Games not transparent-German athletes group

    A hastily-introduced process that potentially allows athletes to protest at the Tokyo Olympics is not transparent and instead could deter them from highlighting social issues close to their hearts, an independent German elite athletes group said. Days before the Tokyo Olympics got under way on July 23, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) relaxed its Rule 50, which forbids athletes from any form of protest at the Games. "Allowing free speech... on the field of play seems now entirely dependent on the goodwill of the IOC," Maximilian Klein, Athleten Deutschland representative for international sports policy, told Reuters this week.

  • Olympic alternate can't get to Tokyo on time, blasts 'selfish' surfer for late COVID report

    “It’s mind blowing how unfair it is."

  • 3 tech giants report combined profits of more than $50B

    Apple, Microsoft and Google owner Alphabet — reported combined profits of more than $50 billion in the April-June quarter, underscoring their unparalleled influence and success at reshaping the way we live. Apple’s first iPhone model capable of connecting to ultrafast 5G wireless networks continued to power major increases in quarterly revenue and profits for tech’s most valuable company.

  • The Best Smart Watches for Cyclists

    Track your heart rate, sleep patterns, cycling routes, and more with these gadgets. Compared to the GPS watch that fits on your wrist, a handlebar-mounted GPS computer offers the advantage of a larger screen area (and often a clearer one, too) to display maps and ride data. For multisport athletes, a smart watch with running, swimming, and cycling modes makes it easier to track all your activities and data in one place and cuts down on the electronics clutter of two devices.

  • These companies still donate to Jan. 6 seditionists in Congress

    Witnesses described the melee that resulted as pro-Trump insurrectionists attempted to take over the US Capitol building during the certification of the 2020 presidential election while beating, stabbing, and choking police officers. “President Trump invited us here,” one officer said the rioters told him. The former president, Donald Trump, and key leaders in his party told them it was.

  • Pros and cons of Packers trading for WR Randall Cobb

    Breaking down the pros and cons of the Packers making a trade for veteran WR Randall Cobb.

  • Vegas trades Fleury to Chicago as goalie carousel spins

    Marc-Andre Fleury was traded from Vegas to Chicago on Tuesday, a stunning turn of events that has the NHL’s reigning Vezina Trophy-winning goaltender contemplating his future. The Golden Knights traded Fleury to the Blackhawks for minor league forward Mikael Hakkarainen in a salary dump. Fleury is set to count $7 million against the cap next season, the final year of his contract.