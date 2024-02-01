Organizers gear up for 47th annual Bike Ride to Rippey

The annual Bike Ride to Rippey will roll on for its 47th year on Saturday with above average temperatures.

The annual 24-mile ride to Rippey and back is held the first Saturday in February, regardless of weather. Last year’s ride featured temperatures in the high 40s, while the 2021 event saw a high of 9 degrees and wind chills dipping as low as minus 10. The forecast calls for temperatures of around 50 degrees on Saturday.

“I just expect a great turnout because there are always more when it’s nicer weather,” Perry Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Lynsi Pasutti said. “There will always be people who wish it was colder because it’s BRR and that’s what it’s supposed to be. But ultimately for the ride, for safety, for a great crowd, it’s nice to see the weather cooperate.”

Pasutti encourages riders to register for the ride as it is the chamber’s biggest fundraiser of the year.

"I think as the chamber, we’re always looking forward to this event as our biggest fundraiser of the year. It really sets the tone for the rest of the year," she said. "But I think for the community, this is going to be really important to have for a little bit of that healing process and finding ways to take one step at a time forward."

Saturday's ride will be held one month after the shootings at Perry High School. Dylan Butler, a 17-year-old Perry High School student, shot and killed 11-year-old Ahmir Jolliff, a student at the adjacent middle school, fatally wounded Perry High School Principal Dan Marburger and injured two other staff members and four students before taking his own life.

In addition to the regular registration options, participants can choose to make a Perry Strong donation. Perry Strong bandanas and stickers will also be available for purchase online and in person at the Hotel Pattee on Saturday.

Around 570 riders had registered as of Monday, with participants planning to make a lengthy trek from Colorado, Georgia, Nevada, Virginia, Utah and more. Other riders will be making a shorter trek from Ames, Iowa City and around Des Moines.

Around 40 riders registered during the Iowa Bike Expo, which was held this past weekend in Des Moines. The Perry Chamber had a booth at the expo and Pasutti enjoyed seeing people walk up to the booth with a BRR shirt or hat on.

She said the number of registered riders is an increase from the same time in past years. Last year’s event, including day-of participants, featured 634 registered riders. Pasutti anticipates a good turnout of day-of participants this year, especially with the warmer weather.

Week-of online registration will be open through noon on Thursday with packet pick-up at the Hotel Pattee on Saturday. Riders will also be able to register the day of from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Two bicyclists ride down Highway 144 outside of Perry during the 46th Annual BRR Ride on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.

The BRR ride will kick off Saturday with breakfast at the Hotel Pattee, registration, rider check-in and merchandise sales. Riders are also encouraged to check in to the hotel to pick up their wristbands. This year’s wristbands include discounts and free drinks from Perry Perk, Thirsty Pigs pop-up in Rippey, Tin Pig Tavern and The Proletariat.

In addition to breakfast at the hotel, members of Perry youth baseball will host a breakfast fundraiser at Common Wealth Provisions. The Proletariat will also have live music starting at 9 a.m.

A group start will roll off at 10 a.m. at the corner of Willis Avenue and Second Street. Pasutti said they will hold a moment of silence before departing to “honor those lives lost and in remembrance” of the Jan. 4 shootings.

She encourages residents to line 2nd Street to cheer on the bikers as they head out of town.

“It would be great to see a lot of community members come out for the group start and see that support pouring into the community,” Pasutti said.

Team Jackhammer and Team Petting Zoo pose for a photo at a bonfire between Perry and Rippey during the 46th Annual BRR Ride on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.

Perry Hy-Vee will host its annual hot chocolate pit stop on the way to Rippey. Sag wagon services will be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

In Rippey, riders can fuel up with roast beef sundaes or a baked potato bar before heading back to Perry. Thirsty Pigs will serve beer at its pop-up location on Main Street across from the library in Rippey.

The Rippey United Methodist Church and Rippey Ballpark Commission will serve a baked potato bar with a variety of toppings, desserts, including pie, bars, cookies, and beverages at the Rippey United Methodist Church at the west end of Main Street.

The Rippey Lions Club will serve roast beef sundaes with mashed potatoes, gravy, roast beef and a cherry tomato on top along with bars and beverages at the meeting room inside the Rippey Library on Main Street.

Participants come and go out of downtown Rippey during the 46th Annual BRR Ride on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.

Food will be served at both locations starting at 10 a.m. with proceeds going to community projects. Nancy Hanaman, with Rippey Lions Club and Rippey United Methodist Church, said the BRR event gives a boost to all of the groups and their fundraising efforts during the year.

“It’s a good community event to help the local groups with their fundraising and it provides a fun time to talk to one another,” she added.

Once riders stop to warm up in Rippey, Pasutti encourages them to ride back to Perry for some afternoon and evening entertainment. The Proletariat will offer live music through midnight.

