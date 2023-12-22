Organizers of Perry’s annual Christmas dinner invite area residents for a free meal

Perry’s annual Christmas dinner will return on Monday, Dec. 25 and organizers say it’s a way for the community to come together.

“The big thing with this dinner is for one day we’re all on the same page. We’re all in harmony for one cause,” Deb Miller said. “Whether it’s eating or helping or bringing products, we’re all on the same page for one cause. It’s for our community and the surrounding communities.”

The dinner will be held from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 25 at the Perry Elks Lodge, 2823 Willis Ave.

The menu will include turkey, ham, pork loin, mashed potatoes and gravy, dressing, green bean casserole, rolls, salads and desserts. Goodie bags of cookies will also be handed out to attendees along with candy on the tables.

More: Perry Lutheran Homes delivers meat bundles, gift cards to Meals on Wheels clients

While all of the volunteer shifts are full, Miller said donations of cookies for the goodie bags and bags of candy for the tables are always appreciated. Those can be dropped off at the Elks Lodge from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 24 or before 10 a.m. on Dec. 25.

Last year’s dinner served around 450. While attendees can enjoy an in-person meal, there are also carryout and delivery options available. Those looking for deliveries can call the Elks Lodge at 515-465-3791 starting around 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 25.

While the dinner is free, Miller said some attendees still want to give a donation. All of the donations will go to the Perry Area Food Pantry.

“I always emphasize that it’s a free dinner. This is a free community dinner for anybody that wants a dinner,” Miller said. “If you so choose, many have asked me what can we do. We will have a donation can there and you can put in anything you’d like, or not at all. All of that money stays in Perry, it goes to the local food pantry.”

More: Perry's toy drive program sees donations pour in from the community

The annual Christmas dinner has been going on for 18 years and Miller thanks those who have helped make it happen each year. The Elks donate the use of the building while businesses donate food, organizations make the salads, volunteers help serve the meal and community members provide the baked goods.

“It takes a village to do this, I can’t make all of those salads and desserts and serve 450 people. We have to have people helping us with that,” Miller said. “ We’re so grateful for everybody who puts their piece into the puzzle, it’s remarkable.”

She encourages Perry residents and those from the surrounding area to come enjoy the free Christmas dinner.

“Please come eat and join us,” Miller said. “It’s really a delicious dinner and it’s wonderful fellowship.”

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Perry's annual free Christmas dinner returns December 25