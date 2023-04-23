Organizers of ‘Stop the Violence’ event reflect on deadly shooting near last year’s event

A year after a deadly shooting interrupted a “Stop The Violence” event, those pushing for peace were back in the South Fulton park where it happened.

It’s the 13th year of the event, but it took on added meaning after last year.

Because of the shooting last year, the entire park was closed off for the event with more police on hand this year.

The event is about the community and fun and stopping violence year-round.

Children and adults united for a fun-filled event tied to a serious message - “Stop the Violence.”

“We can get together, have wholesome fun without the violence. That’s what today is all about,” City of South Fulton District 3 Councilwoman Helen Z. Willis said.

Willis said it’s unfortunate that there was a homicide near the “Stop the Violence” event site last year where a man was shot and killed.

South Fulton police confirmed last year that the shooting was not tied to the event.

Police said no charges were filed in that shooting, as the person killed started the argument at a birthday party.

Police said the shooting was in self-defense.

Still, the deadly shooting helped confirm for many in the community the continued need for positive, fun-filled family events like Sunday’s “Stop the Violence.”

“Had they come over and heard the positive messages they would have heard why we were here. They would have seen the hearse, and maybe it would have sparked them to not have violence in the park,” Willis said.

Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin spoke to parents about what this event means for their families.

