Organogenesis Holdings (NASDAQ:ORGO) shareholders have endured a 72% loss from investing in the stock a year ago

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

As every investor would know, you don't hit a homerun every time you swing. But it would be foolish to simply accept every extremely large loss as an inevitable part of the game. We wouldn't blame Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) shareholders if they were still in shock after the stock dropped like a lead balloon, down 72% in just one year. That'd be a striking reminder about the importance of diversification. To make matters worse, the returns over three years have also been really disappointing (the share price is 57% lower than three years ago). Furthermore, it's down 33% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

Check out our latest analysis for Organogenesis Holdings

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Unhappily, Organogenesis Holdings had to report a 3.6% decline in EPS over the last year. This reduction in EPS is not as bad as the 72% share price fall. So it seems the market was too confident about the business, a year ago. The less favorable sentiment is reflected in its current P/E ratio of 5.85.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

earnings-per-share-growth
earnings-per-share-growth

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Organogenesis Holdings' earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

Organogenesis Holdings shareholders are down 72% for the year, falling short of the market return. Meanwhile, the broader market slid about 24%, likely weighing on the stock. The three-year loss of 16% per year isn't as bad as the last twelve months, suggesting that the company has not been able to convince the market it has solved its problems. We would be wary of buying into a company with unsolved problems, although some investors will buy into struggling stocks if they believe the price is sufficiently attractive. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Organogenesis Holdings that you should be aware of.

Organogenesis Holdings is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. court rejects requests to block Albertsons' dividend payout

    The federal court in Washington D.C. denied issuing a restraining order in the case, which was filed by the attorneys general of California, Illinois and Washington D.C and sought to block the payout until antitrust reviews of the proposed merger were completed. However, the payment remained blocked as a state court in the state of Washington last week barred Albertsons from paying the special dividend until Nov. 10, saying that it would weaken its ability to compete as the antitrust reviews go on.

  • Kari Lake gets drowned out by ‘f*** Donald Trump’ during press conference, threatens reporters

    The pro-Trump gubernatorial candidate also issued a threat to reporters if she wins: ‘I’m going to be your worst fricking nightmare’

  • Robinhood Collapses Following Difficulties of Savior

    Shares of Robinhood, the brokerage, plummeted by 15% as FTX was acquired to save it from collapsing.

  • Elon Musk Has a Very Bad Surprise for Tesla Shareholders

    The billionaire just sold Tesla shares days after he completed the $44 billion acquisition of Twitter.

  • Jim Cramer Says Investors Should Buy These 2 Stocks on the Dip

    The market is getting all jittery again after the Fed signaled its intention to stick to its aggressive rate hike stance for now. The general downbeat mood is a familiar one in 2022 as the market has been unable to shake off the bear hug with any uptick quickly followed by another pullback. However, with so many stocks still hovering in the doldrums, Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC's 'Mad Money' program, believes investors should pay special attention to the ones that are looking nicely

  • ‘Get out of these distorted markets’: Mohamed El-Erian issues a dire warning to stock and bond investors — but also offered 1 shockproof asset for safety

    Is this the ultimate safe haven?

  • ‘Get Ready for the Small-Cap Bull Run,’ Says BofA. Here Are 2 Small ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks to Consider

    Worn out from 2022’s unremitting bear market? Well, good news. According to Bank of America, the scene is set for a 2023 bull run. But more intriguingly, given the current conditions, the market leaders are not invited to this party with those further down the food chain set to the lead the way. Or as BofA’s Chief Investment Strategist Michael Hartnett puts it, "Secular trends of stagflation, reshoring, localization, fiscal stimulus = small cap bull in 2023." Hartnett has history on his side. Si

  • Down 96%, This Stock Could Be Worth Buying if You Can Handle the Risk

    Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) shareholders have lost almost everything in the past 18 months. In short, the housing-technology company has seen its business grow quickly, but a brutally fast downturn in the housing market (where it generates almost all of its revenues) caught it in a bad position, with skyrocketing expenses, and investors are bailing. It's probably stronger than you think, and the upside on the other side of the real estate downturn is tremendous.

  • I do not exclude the possibility of other similar decisions: Zelenskyy explained the nationalisation of five companies

    President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about the transfer of the assets of Joint Stock Motor Sich, Private Joint Stock Zaporizhtransformator, Private Joint Stock AvtoKrAZ, Public Joint Stock Ukrnafta and Public Joint Stock Ukrtatnafta to the state and added that such decisions may be repeated in the future.

  • Bitcoin Plunges to Lowest Level in Two Weeks. Blame Warring Crypto Billionaires.

    Traders had been betting that Bitcoin had hit its bottom, but the largest crypto and other digital assets are sliding below key levels Tuesday.

  • The 5 most common mistakes lottery winners make that the $2.04 billion Powerball winner should avoid

    The $2.04 billion Powerball winner should heed these 5 common mistakes from previous lottery winners.

  • Time to Bottom Fish? 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Down 70% This Year

    After finishing in the black on Friday, markets started this week with additional gains – although year-to-date the S&P 500 has slipped back into the bear territory. The recent high volatility comes in the wake of the Fed’s interest rate hike last week, and the intention to keep rates high as it battles to curb inflation. It’s hard to tell where the markets are heading right now, but at least according to market expert Ed Yardeni, we’re already near the bottom of the bear market. Yardeni believe

  • 3 Oil & Energy Stocks Still Poised for Growth

    Although Oil and Energy stocks have enjoyed impressive rallies throughout the year many stocks in the sector are still poised for growth. The sector is one of the few areas of the economy expected to see growth in fiscal year 2023.

  • History Says a Midterm Bounce Is Coming. It May Have Already Happened.

    Today’s ballots include marijuana legalization, abortion access, and wage increases, U.N. chief warns world is driving toward ‘climate hell,’ crypto billionaire spat sparks market fears and Bitcoin selloff, and other news to start your day.

  • George Soros Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 stock picks of billionaire George Soros. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out George Soros Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Stock Picks. George Soros is a Hungarian-American billionaire and businessman who launched Soros Fund Management in 1970. Soros Fund Management, which is now […]

  • ‘History points to a post-midterm rally:’ Oppenheimer suggests 3 stocks to ride the momentum

    America goes to the only poll that counts, and tomorrow morning we’ll have a better picture of the next Congress. All indications point toward a hefty GOP win, and a consequent legislative check on the Democratic Administration. As for the stock market, if we look back at the past 70 years or so, we find reason for hope no matter the results of the vote. That’s because stocks have rallied after every single mid-term election since the Second World War. It’s no flash-in-the-pan effect either. Acc

  • Tom Brady and Steph Curry Among Stars Caught up in Crypto Drama

    Splashy endorsement and sponsorship deals by FTX now in doubt as cryptocurrency exchange seeks bailout from rival Binance.

  • Meta will begin laying off employees on Wednesday morning - WSJ

    Zuckerberg appeared downcast in Tuesday's meeting and said he was accountable for the company's missteps and his overoptimism about growth had led to overstaffing, the report added, citing people familiar with the matter. He described broad cuts and specifically mentioned the recruiting and business teams as among those facing layoffs, the report said, adding an internal announcement of the company's layoff plans is expected around 6 a.m. Eastern time on Wednesday. Meta's head of human resources, Lori Goler, said employees who lose their jobs will be provided with at least four months of salary as severance, the WSJ reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

  • Investors Are Abandoning Money Market Funds & Flocking to This, But Should You?

    It has been an odd bear market. Ordinarily, during market downturns and volatility, investors seek safe places to put their money. In the way of investment, this is both a reaction to and a cause of stock market troubles. As … Continue reading → The post Investors Are Moving Out of Money Market Funds and Into Stocks - Should You? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 11 REIT Dividend Stocks With Over 10% Yield

    In this article, we presented 11 REIT dividend stocks with over 10% yield. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, you can go directly to 5 REIT Dividend Stocks With Over 10% Yield. Dividend investing is continuing to take hold of the markets as the Federal Reserve is showing no intention […]