Organogenesis Holdings (NASDAQ:ORGO) shareholders have endured a 72% loss from investing in the stock a year ago

As every investor would know, you don't hit a homerun every time you swing. But it would be foolish to simply accept every extremely large loss as an inevitable part of the game. We wouldn't blame Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) shareholders if they were still in shock after the stock dropped like a lead balloon, down 72% in just one year. That'd be a striking reminder about the importance of diversification. To make matters worse, the returns over three years have also been really disappointing (the share price is 57% lower than three years ago). Furthermore, it's down 33% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Unhappily, Organogenesis Holdings had to report a 3.6% decline in EPS over the last year. This reduction in EPS is not as bad as the 72% share price fall. So it seems the market was too confident about the business, a year ago. The less favorable sentiment is reflected in its current P/E ratio of 5.85.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Organogenesis Holdings' earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

Organogenesis Holdings shareholders are down 72% for the year, falling short of the market return. Meanwhile, the broader market slid about 24%, likely weighing on the stock. The three-year loss of 16% per year isn't as bad as the last twelve months, suggesting that the company has not been able to convince the market it has solved its problems. We would be wary of buying into a company with unsolved problems, although some investors will buy into struggling stocks if they believe the price is sufficiently attractive. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Organogenesis Holdings that you should be aware of.

