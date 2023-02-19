Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Just Reported Full-Year Earnings: Have Analysts Changed Their Mind On The Stock?

It's been a sad week for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN), who've watched their investment drop 10% to US$26.02 in the week since the company reported its full-year result. It looks like the results were a bit of a negative overall. While revenues of US$6.2b were in line with analyst predictions, statutory earnings were less than expected, missing estimates by 3.1% to hit US$3.59 per share. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, Organon's nine analysts currently expect revenues in 2023 to be US$6.29b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to dip 5.5% to US$3.41 in the same period. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$6.31b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.82 in 2023. So there's definitely been a decline in sentiment after the latest results, noting the substantial drop in new EPS forecasts.

The consensus price target held steady at US$32.89, with the analysts seemingly voting that their lower forecast earnings are not expected to lead to a lower stock price in the foreseeable future. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on Organon, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$43.00 and the most bearish at US$24.00 per share. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Organon shareholders.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. From these estimates it looks as though the analysts expect the years of declining sales to come to an end, given the flat revenue forecast out to 2023. That would be a definite improvement, given that the past five years have seen sales shrink 13% annually. Compare this against analyst estimates for the broader industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 4.7% annually. So it's pretty clear that, although revenues are improving, Organon is still expected to grow slower than the industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for Organon. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Organon's revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Organon going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 5 warning signs for Organon (2 are concerning!) that you need to be mindful of.

