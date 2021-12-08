Police ID 3 students for 2 ORHS threats; charges coming

In a letter sent late Tuesday afternoon to students' parents and guardians, Oak Ridge High School Principal Garfield Adams said two ORHS students had been identified as the ones responsible for the threatening statement made on Snapchat Monday.

Then, Oak Ridge police identified overnight another suspect for a new ORHS threat on social media, a city of Oak Ridge spokesperson said Wednesday morning.

"Investigators concluded it was not a viable threat and charges will be forthcoming," Lauren Gray, city senior communications specialist, said in an email Wednesday morning. She was responding to The Oak Ridger's questions.

As for the initial two ORHS students, Gray stated on behalf of the Oak Ridge Police Department, "Both juveniles admitted to making the threat. Throughout the course of the investigation, it has been determined that no weapon was ever involved. Charges are forthcoming."

Asked about the possible disciplinary actions the students might face from Oak Ridge Schools administration, a school system spokesperson said they were not allowed to discuss the discipline status of students.

'Never any malicious intent'

ORHS Principal Adams stated in his Tuesday night letter about the first two suspects and the first shooting threat made on Snapchat, "We have further confirmed that the posting was a hoax and there was never any malicious intent."

"We would like to thank the Oak Ridge Police Department for their outstanding level of support and their abundance of caution. We appreciate the patience of our parents and community members as we worked with the ORPD to resolve this incident," he continued.

Oak RIdge High School Principal Garfield Adams

The alleged shooting threat resulted in ORHS being placed on a Level 3 lockdown Monday. An earlier ORPD news release explained: "Level 3 lockdown is a call for increased security when a situation inside or outside the building may have an impact on school. Students return to classrooms. All outside doors and classroom doors are locked and no one is permitted to enter or exit the building."

The first threat also resulted in an increased police presence at ORHS on Tuesday.

Oak Ridge High School is currently on Level 3 lockdown. This photos was taken before lunchtime on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021.

Teach your children well

"In closing, to discourage future disruptions to student safety and learning, we ask that parents speak with their students regarding the seriousness of making threats regardless of intent," Adams stated.

Donna Smith is The Oak Ridger's news editor. Contact her by email at dsmith@oakridger.com and by phone at (865) 220-5514. Follow her on Twitter @ridgernewsed.

