Orica (ASX:ORI) May Have Issues Allocating Its Capital

When researching a stock for investment, what can tell us that the company is in decline? More often than not, we'll see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining amount of capital employed. This reveals that the company isn't compounding shareholder wealth because returns are falling and its net asset base is shrinking. And from a first read, things don't look too good at Orica (ASX:ORI), so let's see why.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Orica:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.081 = AU$442m ÷ (AU$7.1b - AU$1.6b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

Therefore, Orica has an ROCE of 8.1%. In absolute terms, that's a low return, but it's much better than the Chemicals industry average of 5.5%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Orica compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Orica here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

We are a bit worried about the trend of returns on capital at Orica. About five years ago, returns on capital were 11%, however they're now substantially lower than that as we saw above. Meanwhile, capital employed in the business has stayed roughly the flat over the period. Companies that exhibit these attributes tend to not be shrinking, but they can be mature and facing pressure on their margins from competition. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on Orica becoming one if things continue as they have.

In Conclusion...

In the end, the trend of lower returns on the same amount of capital isn't typically an indication that we're looking at a growth stock. Investors haven't taken kindly to these developments, since the stock has declined 17% from where it was five years ago. Unless there is a shift to a more positive trajectory in these metrics, we would look elsewhere.

Orica could be trading at an attractive price in other respects, so you might find our free intrinsic value estimation on our platform quite valuable.

