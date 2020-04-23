Is Orica Limited (ASX:ORI) Excessively Paying Its CEO?

In 2015, Alberto Zuleta was appointed CEO of Orica Limited (ASX:ORI). This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Alberto Zuleta's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing, our data says that Orica Limited has a market cap of AU$6.6b, and reported total annual CEO compensation of AU$5.0m for the year to September 2019. While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at AU$1.8m. Importantly, there may be performance hurdles relating to the non-salary component of the total compensation. As part of our analysis we looked at companies in the same jurisdiction, with market capitalizations of AU$3.2b to AU$10b. The median total CEO compensation was AU$4.0m.

Next, let's break down remuneration compositions to understand how the industry and company compare with each other. Talking in terms of the sector, salary represented approximately 69% of total compensation out of all the companies we analysed, while other remuneration made up 31% of the pie. Readers will want to know that Orica pays a modest slice of remuneration through salary, as compared to the wider sector.

That means Alberto Zuleta receives fairly typical remuneration for the CEO of a company that size. This doesn't tell us a whole lot on its own, but looking at the performance of the actual business will give us useful context. You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Orica has changed over time.

ASX:ORI CEO Compensation April 23rd 2020 More

Is Orica Limited Growing?

On average over the last three years, Orica Limited has shrunk earnings per share by 39% each year (measured with a line of best fit). Its revenue is up 9.1% over last year.

Few shareholders would be pleased to read that earnings per share are lower over three years. And the modest revenue growth over 12 months isn't much comfort against the reduced earnings per share. It's hard to argue the company is firing on all cylinders, so shareholders might be averse to high CEO remuneration. You might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for future earnings.

Has Orica Limited Been A Good Investment?

With a three year total loss of 2.6%, Orica Limited would certainly have some dissatisfied shareholders. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary...

Alberto Zuleta is paid around what is normal for the leaders of comparable size companies.

After looking at EPS and total shareholder returns, it's certainly hard to argue the company has performed well, since both metrics are down. Suffice it to say, we don't think the CEO is underpaid! Shifting gears from CEO pay for a second, we've picked out 4 warning signs for Orica that investors should be aware of in a dynamic business environment.

